Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Indonesia asks India to cut palm oil tariffs in exchange for sugar imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 03:43am EST

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has asked India to cut its tariff on refined palm oil to 45 percent, matching the levy faced by rival producer Malaysia, and has offered market access for Indian sugar in exchange, the trade ministry said on Saturday.

Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita made the request during a meeting with Suresh Prabhu, India's minister of commerce, industry and civil aviation on the sidelines of an India-ASEAN Expo and Summit in the capital of New Delhi.

Jakarta asked for a 5 percentage point cut in India's import tax to match the tariff of 45 percent New Delhi charges on products from neighbouring Malaysia, Lukita said in a statement.

"In return, Indonesia is willing to open up market access for raw sugar from India that is needed by our national industry," he said, adding that Indonesia now imports raw sugar from Thailand and Australia.

India responded positively, the minister added.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the world's biggest producers of palm oil and India, the world's largest importer of edible oils, is an important market for both.

Delhi has already cut import taxes on crude and refined palm oil from Southeast Asian countries on Jan. 1, at the request of suppliers.

Traders said the bulk of Indian palm oil imports usually come from Indonesia, though a difference of 5 percentage points in taxes could increase Malaysia's market share.

Indonesia shipped 6.7 million tonnes of palm oil to India in 2018, its palm producers association says.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 556.25 End-of-day quote.11.79%
LONDON SUGAR -1.14% 355.6 End-of-day quote.6.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
03:43aIndonesia asks India to cut palm oil tariffs in exchange for sugar imports
RE
02/21SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : considers exiting West Africa palm oil operations - ..
RE
02/17Malaysian palm oil prices seen steady in 2019 - MPOC
RE
02/17Malaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
02/12Malaysia's fourth-quarter GDP growth seen picking up on spending, exports
RE
02/11NESTLE : Factbox - New systems pinpoint palm oil deforestation in real time, alm..
RE
02/11Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.68 Million Tons; Up 21% -MPOB
DJ
02/06Indonesia's 2018 palm oil exports rise 8 percent - GAPKI
RE
01/31PALM OIL : Indonesia to challenge 'discriminative' EU directive on palm oil
RE
01/25Indonesia weighs halting surveying of exports in bid to cut trade gap
RE
More news
Chart CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.