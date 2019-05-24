Log in
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
05/23
485.5 USD   --.--%
Indonesia palm oil output likely rose in April, while exports fell - survey
RE
BASF : Estee Lauder Partner Up on Sustainable Palm Oil Project
DJ
Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong 2Q Earnings Rise 35%
DJ
Indonesia palm oil output likely rose in April, while exports fell - survey

05/24/2019 | 12:42am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm output in April likely rose from a month earlier, while exports edged lower, according to a Reuters survey of industry participants and observers.

Palm oil output in top producer Indonesia likely rose to 4.42 million tonnes in April from 3.95 million tonnes in March, according to a survey of two palm oil groups and a state palm oil research firm.

Exports of the vegetable oil were estimated at 2.91 million tonnes in April, down slightly compared to those in the previous month. Domestic consumption was estimated at 1.4 million tonnes last month, compared with 1.51 million tonnes in March.

At the end of April, palm oil stocks were pegged at 2.51 million tonnes, compared to 2.40 million tonnes a month earlier.

Data from Indonesia's largest palm oil association GAPKI showed March's exports at 2.78 million tonnes and palm stocks at 2.43 million tonnes at the end of the month.

GAPKI's April data was not yet available.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Fransiska Nangoy and Tom Hogue)

By Bernadette Christina Munthe

