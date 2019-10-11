Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Indonesia plans WTO filing against EU over palm oil in Nov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 05:57am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesian government aims to file a case against the European Union to the World Trade Organization in early November over palm oil, Wisnu Wardhana, foreign trade director general at the Trade Ministry, said on Friday.

He did not elaborate further on the plan.

The government has repetitively said it will challenge the EU and its renewable energy directive, known as RED II, at the WTO's dispute settlement body citing what it sees as its "discriminative" policy against palm oil.

The European Commission this year concluded that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and its use in transport fuel should be phased out by 2030. [nL8N2103OV]

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 521.75 End-of-day quote.4.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 59.87 Delayed Quote.7.90%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 362.5 End-of-day quote.9.17%
WTI 0.85% 54.35 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
06:21aIn blow to Total, France upholds law banning palm oil from biofuel scheme
RE
05:57aIndonesia plans WTO filing against EU over palm oil in Nov
RE
05:43aEXCLUSIVE : India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia - ..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/10EXPLAINER : Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian fa..
RE
10/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/10Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks mark first gain in 7 months
RE
10/10Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.41 Million Tons; Down 19% -MPOB
DJ
09/20Palm industry body to act against any members contributing to smog
RE
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group