CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 05/29
486.25 USD   +0.10%
10:54aIndonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne
RE
05/28Malaysia's FGV optimistic on recovery from sharp quarterly loss
RE
05/27IOI Corp. 3Q Net Profit Tumbles on Forex Losses
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

Indonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne

05/30/2020 | 10:54am EDT
A worker collects palm fruit at a plantation owned by a private company in Langkat of Indonesia's north Sumatra province

Indonesia will charge a blanket export levy of $55 per tonne on crude palm oil (CPO) shipments from June 1, a Finance Ministry regulation showed on Saturday, as the government seeks to raise funds for a domestic biodiesel programme.

Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil supplier, also set new tariffs for other refined palm oil products, ranging from $25 to $45 per tonne.

Previously, export levies were only charged when the government reference price for CPO exports reached $570 per tonne, increasing to a maximum of $50 per tonne when the price exceeded $619.

Indonesia wants to maintain its ambitious biodiesel programme to absorb excess palm oil supply and slash diesel fuel imports.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Helen Popper)

