Indonesia to test palm oil in 'green' jet fuel by year-end

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian state oil company PT
Pertamina is set to test the production of jet fuel made up of
3% palm oil by the end of the year, Chief Executive Nicke
Widyawati said on Thursday.
The comments come a week after the company announced its
first batch of biodiesel using feedstock of 100% palm (D100) in
its Dumai refinery, saying it would produce 1,000 barrels per
day (bpd).
"The green jet fuel trial is part of the roadmap for
Pertamina's biorefinery development in order to realise green
energy in Indonesia," Widyawati said in a statement.
The new jet fuel will be made in Pertamina's existing
facilities in Cilacap by "co-processing" crude oil with 3%
refined, bleached and deodorised palm oil (RBDO), she said.
Like Pertamina's D100, Indonesia plans to eventually produce
"green" jet fuel made up of 100% palm oil through processing
RBDO straight into its refineries using catalytic cracking and
hydrogen gas.
Pertamina is developing two "biorefineries" in Cilacap and
Plaju with an output capacity of 6,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd to
produce diesel and jet fuel made with 100% palm oil.
The biodiesel programme is a key part of the government's
strategy to soak up excess supplies of palm oil and curb
expensive fuel imports, one of the main contributors to the
country's current account deficit.
Although biodiesel promises lower emissions, using palm oil
as a feedstock raises concerns over environmental damage related
deforestation.
The European Union concluded in March that palm oil causes
excessive deforestation and plans to effectively phase it out as
a fuel for transport. Indonesia has filed a complaint at the
World Trade Organization.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christian Munthe; Writing by Fathin
Ungku; Editing by Richard Pullin)