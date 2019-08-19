Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 08/19
514.25 USD   --.--%
08/19Indonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output
RE
08/19Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil - Bloomberg
RE
08/17India says probing jump in refined palm oil imports from Malaysia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Indonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:32pm EDT
A worker unloads oil palm fruits to a local palm oil factory in the Serdang Bedagai district of Indonesia's North Sumatra province

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Leading palm oil players in Indonesia see production growth being hit in the short to medium term, as the world's top grower of the edible oil faces drought across major planting regions that is expected to delay fruit ripening and lower output.

Drought has hit large parts of the archipelago as a mild El Nino disrupts the dry season, weather officials say, with its peak now expected to run from mid-August to mid-September. The number of hotspots have also been increasing.

Four of the seven local planters that Reuters spoke to said they expect third-quarter production to chart flat-to-slower growth compared to the previous quarter, as they are already seeing a delay in fruit ripening. But the other three said this effect would only be seen within the first half of next year.

A prolonged drought usually causes lower fresh fruit bunch production and may hit oil extraction during harvest in the next 6-12 months, said Pinta S. Chandra, investor relations, Sinar Mas Agribusiness and Food.

"It's been so dry you can see unopened spears (on the trees)," said a plantation manager at a company that owns estates in both Indonesia and Malaysia, on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media. But he added it was not as severe as the El Nino weather pattern in 2015.

The El Nino, a warming of the Eastern Pacific Ocean waters, brings dry weather across Southeast Asia and lowers palm yields in Indonesia and Malaysia. After the 2015 El Nino, Southeast Asian production fell the following year while prices rose over 3,000 ringgit.

"The weather will affect production in the third quarter, but we are not revising production targets," said Tofan Mahdi, senior vice-president - communications, PT Astra Agro Lestari.

The company is expecting lower palm oil output this year from 1.94 million tonnes last year, he added.

Indonesian crude palm oil prices <CPO-ID-M1> have also gained nearly 10% since the start of July, and was last at $500 a tonne on Monday.

Some planters, however, say the effects of the prolonged drought will be only seen in the first half of 2020 as fruit would only bear the dry weather impact 6-12 months later.

"The El Nino will not affect this year's production, but next year's harvest which is currently flowering," said Mukti Sardjono, the executive director of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).

"This year's production is estimated to be higher than 2018, though the (annual) increase will not as big as in 2018," he said, pegging palm and palm kernel oil's 2019 output at 48-49 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR and Bernadette Christina Munthe in JAKARTA; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Emily Chow and Bernadette Christina
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 514.25 End-of-day quote.3.81%
HARVEST 9.30% 94 Real-time Quote.9.94%
KERNEL HOLDING SA -5.35% 46 End-of-day quote.-6.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 59.74 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI 0.34% 56.13 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
08/19Indonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output
RE
08/19Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil - Bloomberg
RE
08/17India says probing jump in refined palm oil imports from Malaysia
RE
08/16Indonesia president vows to process more resources onshore
RE
08/15Activists urge U.S. customs to ban palm oil imports from Malaysia's FGV
RE
08/14Indonesia energy ministry says B30 passed cold temperature tests
RE
08/14Malaysia second quarter GDP growth pace seen picking up, bucking regional tre..
RE
08/14Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
08/13Malaysia end-July palm oil stocks slip to one year low - MPOB
RE
08/13Indonesia seen returning to trade deficit in July - Reuters poll
RE
More news
Chart CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group