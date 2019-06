Production in May rose 1.3% month-on-month to 1.67 million tonnes. Exports climbed 3.5% from April to 1.71 million tonnes last month, according to the MPOB data.

A Reuters survey had forecast palm oil's stockpiles at end-May to fall 9.7% to 2.46 million tonnes. Production was seen dropping 2% to 1.61 million tonnes, while exports were pegged to rise 3.3% to 1.71 million tonnes.

