CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 06/04
543.5 USD   --.--%
05:26aMalaysia exempts palm oil from export duty
RE
06/04Malaysia end-May palm oil stocks seen up 9.9% at six-month high
RE
05/30Indonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne
RE
News 
News

Malaysia exempts palm oil from export duty

06/05/2020 | 05:26am EDT
A worker unloads palm oil fruits from a lorry inside a palm oil factory in Salak Tinggi, outside Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia will fully exempt palm oil from export duty this year as part of plans to support industries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday said crude palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and processed palm kernel oil will be exempted from the export duty from July to December.

The world's second largest producer and exporter of the edible oil had already lowered its export duty in crude palm oil to 0% this month.

The exemption is seen as move to encourage exports due to a slump in global demand after efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak shuttered restaurants and curbed travel around the world.

The duty exemption will give Malaysian crude palm oil a competitive price advantage over Indonesian crude palm oil, and could lead to higher exports to countries like Pakistan and India, said Sathia Varqa owner and co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia benchmark palm oil prices have plunged about 25% since the start of the year. [POI/]

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 543.5 End-of-day quote.-22.19%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -0.24% 42.3 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.46% 41.12 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
WTI 2.74% 38.223 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
