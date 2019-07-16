Log in
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 07/15
474.5 USD   --.--%
12:35aMalaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on prospects of policy easing
RE
07/15Malaysia to file WTO complaint on EU's palm oil curb by November
RE
News 
News SummaryAll news

Malaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at zero percent

0
07/16/2019 | 12:35am EDT
File photo of a worker collecting palm oil fruit inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia kept its export duty on crude palm oil for August unchanged at zero percent, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's website on Tuesday, citing the national customs department.

The duty has been at zero percent since September.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, calculated a palm oil reference price of 1,905.38 ringgit ($463.93) per tonne for August. Any price above 2,250 ringgit incurs a duty.

The Southeast Asian nation said in May it would defer the imposition of export duties on crude palm oil to Dec. 31 in efforts to boost palm oil exports and expand into new markets.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures were down 0.4% at 1,981 ringgit per tonne in early trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 474.5 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 66.52 Delayed Quote.23.36%
WTI 0.22% 59.56 Delayed Quote.33.04%
