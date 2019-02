The duty has been at zero percent since September.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, calculated a palm oil reference price of 2,084.37 ringgit ($511.88) per tonne for March. Any price above 2,250 ringgit incurs a duty.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures fell 1 percent to 2,254 ringgit a tonne on Friday evening.

