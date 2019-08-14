Log in
Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent

08/14/2019 | 12:24am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia kept its export duty on crude palm oil for September unchanged at zero percent, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's website on Wednesday, citing the national customs department.

The duty has been at zero percent since September 2018.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, calculated a palm oil reference price of 1,907.62 ringgit ($455.82) per tonne for September. Any price above 2,250 ringgit incurs a duty.

The Southeast Asian nation said in May it would defer the imposition of export duties on crude palm oil to Dec. 31 in efforts to boost palm oil exports and expand into new markets.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures were last down 0.6% at 2,198 ringgit per tonne around Wednesday noon.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 519.75 End-of-day quote.3.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.66% 60.63 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI -0.79% 56.34 Delayed Quote.19.45%
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
12:24aMalaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
12:04aEU imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesian biodiesel
RE
08/13Malaysia end-July palm oil stocks slip to one year low - MPOB
RE
08/13Indonesia seen returning to trade deficit in July - Reuters poll
RE
08/13Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.49 Million Tons; Up 7.4% -MPOB
DJ
08/09Indonesia's Widodo moots cooperation or merger of state oil companies with Ma..
RE
08/06China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
RE
08/02Malaysia June Exports Decline 3.1% on Year, Missing Expectations
DJ
08/01Indonesia industry ministry plans to use more palm oil domestically
RE
07/31Indonesian palm oil lobby urges government to raise tariffs on EU goods
RE
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
