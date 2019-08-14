Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent

The duty has been at zero percent since September 2018.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, calculated a palm oil reference price of 1,907.62 ringgit ($455.82) per tonne for September. Any price above 2,250 ringgit incurs a duty.

The Southeast Asian nation said in May it would defer the imposition of export duties on crude palm oil to Dec. 31 in efforts to boost palm oil exports and expand into new markets.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures were last down 0.6% at 2,198 ringgit per tonne around Wednesday noon.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)