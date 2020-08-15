Malaysia's Aug 1-15 palm oil exports fall 16.5% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for August 1-15 fell 16.5 percent to 694,402 tonnes
from 831,155 tonnes shipped during July 1-15, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Aug 1 - 15 July 1 - 15
Crude palm oil 185,220 228,250
RBD palm oil 31,230 69,620
RBD palm olein 218,950 226,930
RBD palm stearin 52,405 63,550
Crude palm kernel oil 36,610 27,900
Palm fatty acid distillate 40,032 21,500
TOP PALM MARKETS
Aug 1 - 15 July 1 - 15
European Union 146,650 150,565
China 180,305 189,410
India & subcontinent 102,265 178,595
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
July 1,716,980 +94,548 +5.8
June 1,622,432 +366,037 +29.1
May 1,256,395 +82,110 +7.0
(Reporting by Liz Lee)