Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 0.00 Million Tons; Down 100% -MPOB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:54am CEST
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 100% on month at 0.00 million metric tons in August, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
  
The following are details of the August crop data and revised numbers for July, issued by MPOB: 
 
                            Aug         July         Change 
                                                     On Month 
Crude Palm Oil Output     1,622,231     1,503,220    Up  7.9% 
Palm Oil Exports          1,099,583     1,196,651    Dn  8.1% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports      77,639        74,696    Up  3.9% 
Palm Oil Imports             80,191        44,030    Up 82.1% 
Closing Stocks            2,488,713     2,214,689    Up 12.4% 
Crude Palm Oil            1,265,062     1,224,862    Up  3.3% 
Processed Palm Oil        1,223,651       989,827    Up 23.6% 
 
(All figures are in metric tons)

Corrections & Amplifications

Chart corrected at 0557 GMT because the original misstated both the August palm oil exports and palm kernel oil exports. Both were listed as zero (0).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
08:06aCorrection to Table of Malaysia August Palm Oil Data From MPOB
DJ
06:54aMalaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 0.00 Million Tons; Down 100% -MPOB
DJ
08/10Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.21 Million Tons; Up 6.8% -MPOB
DJ
07/18GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Palm oil from Indonesia's shrinking forests taints globa..
RE
07/16NESTLE : Palm oil sustainability group reinstates Nestle membership
RE
07/10Malaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.13 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB
DJ
06/11TOTAL : French farmers block refineries, fuel depots over palm oil imports
RE
06/11Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.29 Million Tons; Down 16% -MPOB
DJ
05/31TOTAL : French farm union calls to block refineries over palm oil imports
RE
05/10Malaysia's April Palm Oil Exports 1.54 Million Tons; Down 1.6% -MPOB
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.