Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 0.00 Million Tons; Down 100% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 100% on month at 0.00 million metric tons in August, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the August crop data and revised numbers for July, issued by MPOB: Aug July Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,622,231 1,503,220 Up 7.9% Palm Oil Exports 1,099,583 1,196,651 Dn 8.1% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 77,639 74,696 Up 3.9% Palm Oil Imports 80,191 44,030 Up 82.1% Closing Stocks 2,488,713 2,214,689 Up 12.4% Crude Palm Oil 1,265,062 1,224,862 Up 3.3% Processed Palm Oil 1,223,651 989,827 Up 23.6% (All figures are in metric tons)

