Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.73 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 16% on month at 1.73 million metric tons in August, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the August crop data and revised numbers for July, issued by MPOB: August July Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,821,548 1,740,759 Up 4.64% Palm Oil Exports 1,732,888 1,489,171 Up 16.37% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 86,696 86,865 Dn 0.19% Closing Stocks 2,251,831 2,378,099 Dn 5.31% Crude Palm Oil 1,290,565 1,338,126 Dn 3.55% Processed Palm Oil 961,266 1,039,973 Dn 7.57%