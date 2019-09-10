Log in
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
09/06
525.25 USD   +0.96%
12:48aMalaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.73 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
09/06Telenor and Axiata Shelve Asian Tie-Up Plan - Update
DJ
09/05EU warns Indonesia about retaliating against biodiesel duties
RE
Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.73 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB

09/10/2019 | 12:48am EDT
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 16% on month at 1.73 million metric tons in August, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the August crop data and revised numbers for July, issued by MPOB: 
 
                            August       July        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,821,548  1,740,759  Up     4.64% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,732,888  1,489,171  Up    16.37% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     86,696     86,865  Dn     0.19% 
         Closing Stocks  2,251,831  2,378,099  Dn     5.31% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,290,565  1,338,126  Dn     3.55% 
     Processed Palm Oil    961,266  1,039,973  Dn     7.57%

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.96% 525.25 End-of-day quote.5.37%
KERNEL HOLDING SA 0.23% 44.4 End-of-day quote.-9.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 62.72 Delayed Quote.11.62%
WTI -0.41% 58.03 Delayed Quote.23.37%
