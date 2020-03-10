Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.08 Million Tons; Down 11% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 11% on month at 1.08 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: February January Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,288,515 1,171,534 Up 9.99% Palm Oil Exports 1,082,345 1,213,539 Dn 10.81% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 73,898 97,331 Dn 24.08% Palm Oil Imports 66,735 85,033 Dn 21.52% Closing Stocks 1,681,599 1,755,414 Dn 4.2% Crude Palm Oil 842,965 844,930 Dn 0.23% Processed Palm Oil 838,634 910,484 Dn 7.89%