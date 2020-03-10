Log in
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 03/09
560.5 USD   --.--%
News 
All news

Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.08 Million Tons; Down 11% -MPOB

03/10/2020 | 12:46am EDT
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 11% on month at 1.08 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: 
 
                          February    January        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,288,515  1,171,534  Up     9.99% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,082,345  1,213,539  Dn    10.81% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     73,898     97,331  Dn    24.08% 
       Palm Oil Imports     66,735     85,033  Dn    21.52% 
         Closing Stocks  1,681,599  1,755,414  Dn      4.2% 
         Crude Palm Oil    842,965    844,930  Dn     0.23% 
     Processed Palm Oil    838,634    910,484  Dn     7.89%

Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
12:46aMalaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.08 Million Tons; Down 11% -MPOB
DJ
03/05World food prices dip in February, hurt by coronavirus - U.N
RE
03/05World food prices dip in February, hurt by coronavirus - U.N
RE
03/04Desire for detente not enough to reignite Malaysian palm oil exports to India
RE
03/01Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade
RE
02/28Wheat Futures Extend Slide Amid Coronavirus Concerns
DJ
02/28China's agriculture futures fall as coronavirus hits demand
RE
02/28Sime Darby Plantation Posts 4Q Loss Due to Lower Recurring Income
DJ
02/28Eni's Strategy Plan Focuses on Sustainability
DJ
02/28Malaysia's Sime Darby fourth quarter flips to loss on Liberia operations, low..
RE
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
