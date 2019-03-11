Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.32 Million Tons; Down 21% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 21% on month at 1.32 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: February January Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,544,517 1,737,461 Dn 11.1% Palm Oil Exports 1,321,287 1,680,669 Dn 21.38% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 91,234 78,674 Up 15.96% Palm Oil Imports 94,278 81,477 Up 15.71% Closing Stocks 3,045,493 3,005,313 Up 1.34% Crude Palm Oil 1,916,388 1,873,463 Up 2.29% Processed Palm Oil 1,129,105 1,131,850 Dn 0.24%