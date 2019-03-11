Log in
Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 1.32 Million Tons; Down 21% -MPOB

03/11/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 21% on month at 1.32 million metric tons in February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 

The following are details of the February crop data and revised numbers for January, issued by MPOB: 
 
                          February    January        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,544,517  1,737,461  Dn     11.1% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,321,287  1,680,669  Dn    21.38% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     91,234     78,674  Up    15.96% 
       Palm Oil Imports     94,278     81,477  Up    15.71% 
         Closing Stocks  3,045,493  3,005,313  Up     1.34% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,916,388  1,873,463  Up     2.29% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,129,105  1,131,850  Dn     0.24%

