Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.21 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 13% on month at 1.21 million metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB: January December Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,165,860 1,333,904 Dn 12.6% Palm Oil Exports 1,213,519 1,398,049 Dn 13.2% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 97,331 92,431 Up 5.3% Palm Oil Imports 85,033 123,029 Dn 30.88% Closing Stocks 1,755,480 2,010,527 Dn 12.69% Crude Palm Oil 844,867 1,019,510 Dn 17.13% Processed Palm Oil 910,613 991,017 Dn 8.11%