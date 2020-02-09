Log in
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.21 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB

02/09/2020 | 11:49pm EST
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 13% on month at 1.21 million metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB: 
 
                           January   December        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,165,860  1,333,904  Dn     12.6% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,213,519  1,398,049  Dn     13.2% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     97,331     92,431  Up      5.3% 
       Palm Oil Imports     85,033    123,029  Dn    30.88% 
         Closing Stocks  1,755,480  2,010,527  Dn    12.69% 
         Crude Palm Oil    844,867  1,019,510  Dn    17.13% 
     Processed Palm Oil    910,613    991,017  Dn     8.11%

