Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.68 Million Tons; Up 21% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 21% on month at 1.68 million metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB: January December Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,737,498 1,808,038 Dn 3.9% Palm Oil Exports 1,676,442 1,383,307 Up 21.19% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 78,590 61,228 Up 28.36% Palm Oil Imports 81,084 108,621 Dn 25.35% Closing Stocks 3,001,169 3,216,476 Dn 6.69% Crude Palm Oil 1,869,095 1,940,680 Dn 3.69% Processed Palm Oil 1,132,074 1,275,796 Dn 11.27%