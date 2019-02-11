Log in
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 02/08
562.75 USD   -0.75%
Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.68 Million Tons; Up 21% -MPOB

0
02/11/2019 | 12:04am EST

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 21% on month at 1.68 million metric tons in January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 

 
The following are details of the January crop data and revised numbers for December, issued by MPOB: 
 
                           January   December        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,737,498  1,808,038  Dn      3.9% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,676,442  1,383,307  Up    21.19% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     78,590     61,228  Up    28.36% 
       Palm Oil Imports     81,084    108,621  Dn    25.35% 
         Closing Stocks  3,001,169  3,216,476  Dn     6.69% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,869,095  1,940,680  Dn     3.69% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,132,074  1,275,796  Dn    11.27%

