Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.49 Million Tons; Up 7.4% -MPOB

08/13/2019 | 12:47am EDT
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 7.4% on month at 1.49 million metric tons in July, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the July crop data and revised numbers for June, issued by MPOB: 
 
                              July       June        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,738,356  1,510,835  Up    15.06% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,485,216  1,383,216  Up     7.37% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     83,806     86,066  Dn     2.63% 
         Closing Stocks  2,391,677  2,410,746  Dn     0.79% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,336,089  1,345,769  Dn     0.72% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,055,588  1,064,977  Dn     0.88%

