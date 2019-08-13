Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.49 Million Tons; Up 7.4% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 7.4% on month at 1.49 million metric tons in July, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the July crop data and revised numbers for June, issued by MPOB: July June Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,738,356 1,510,835 Up 15.06% Palm Oil Exports 1,485,216 1,383,216 Up 7.37% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 83,806 86,066 Dn 2.63% Closing Stocks 2,391,677 2,410,746 Dn 0.79% Crude Palm Oil 1,336,089 1,345,769 Dn 0.72% Processed Palm Oil 1,055,588 1,064,977 Dn 0.88%