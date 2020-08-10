Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.78 Million Tons; Up 4.2%, MPOB Says

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 4.2% on month at 1.78 million metric tons in July, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the July crop data and revised numbers for June, issued by MPOB: July June Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,807,748 1,885,742 Dn 4.14% Palm Oil Exports 1,782,276 1,710,597 Up 4.19% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 100,115 96,201 Up 4.07% Palm Oil Imports 52,691 48,841 Up 7.88% Closing Stocks 1,698,036 1,898,331 Dn 10.55% Crude Palm Oil 868,664 1,027,035 Dn 15.42% Processed Palm Oil 829,372 871,296 Dn 4.81%