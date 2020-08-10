Log in
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 08/07
651.75 USD   -0.23%
12:51aMalaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.78 Million Tons; Up 4.2%, MPOB Says
DJ
08/09Alert on Malaysia's Aug 1-10 palm oil exports withdrawn
RE
08/09Alert on Malaysia's Aug 1-10 palm oil exports withdrawn
RE
News Summary

Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.78 Million Tons; Up 4.2%, MPOB Says

08/10/2020 | 12:51am EDT

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 4.2% on month at 1.78 million metric tons in July, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 

The following are details of the July crop data and revised numbers for June, issued by MPOB: 
 
                              July       June        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,807,748  1,885,742  Dn     4.14% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,782,276  1,710,597  Up     4.19% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports    100,115     96,201  Up     4.07% 
       Palm Oil Imports     52,691     48,841  Up     7.88% 
         Closing Stocks  1,698,036  1,898,331  Dn    10.55% 
         Crude Palm Oil    868,664  1,027,035  Dn    15.42% 
     Processed Palm Oil    829,372    871,296  Dn     4.81%

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.23% 651.75 End-of-day quote.-6.69%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -1.01% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-13.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 44.8 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
WTI 0.31% 41.735 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
