Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 3.5% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 3.5% on month at 1.71 million metric tons in May, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the May crop data and revised numbers for April, issued by MPOB: May April Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,671,467 1,649,368 Up 1.34% Palm Oil Exports 1,711,882 1,653,881 Up 3.51% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 92,108 83,236 Up 10.66% Closing Stocks 2,447,441 2,729,704 Dn 10.34% Crude Palm Oil 1,463,366 1,593,429 Dn 8.16% Processed Palm Oil 984,075 1,136,275 Dn 13.39%