Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 3.5% -MPOB

06/12/2019 | 12:48am EDT
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 3.5% on month at 1.71 million metric tons in May, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the May crop data and revised numbers for April, issued by MPOB: 
 
                               May      April        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,671,467  1,649,368  Up     1.34% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,711,882  1,653,881  Up     3.51% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     92,108     83,236  Up    10.66% 
         Closing Stocks  2,447,441  2,729,704  Dn    10.34% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,463,366  1,593,429  Dn     8.16% 
     Processed Palm Oil    984,075  1,136,275  Dn    13.39%

