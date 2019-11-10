Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.64 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 16% on month at 1.64 million metric tons in October, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the October crop data and revised numbers for September, issued by MPOB: October September Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,795,880 1,842,433 Dn 2.53% Palm Oil Exports 1,641,743 1,410,023 Up 16.43% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 99,601 88,311 Up 12.78% Closing Stocks 2,348,066 2,448,528 Dn 4.1% Crude Palm Oil 1,323,696 1,353,343 Dn 2.19% Processed Palm Oil 1,024,370 1,095,185 Dn 6.47%