CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 11/08
617.25 USD   +1.35%
News 
News

Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.64 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB

0
11/10/2019 | 11:48pm EST
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 16% on month at 1.64 million metric tons in October, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the October crop data and revised numbers for September, issued by MPOB: 
 
                           October  September        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,795,880  1,842,433  Dn     2.53% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,641,743  1,410,023  Up    16.43% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     99,601     88,311  Up    12.78% 
         Closing Stocks  2,348,066  2,448,528  Dn      4.1% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,323,696  1,353,343  Dn     2.19% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,024,370  1,095,185  Dn     6.47%

Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
11/10Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.64 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
11/10Falter on trade deal uncertainty, China data
RE
11/07Total palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mist..
RE
11/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
11/03Malaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in September on Weak Exports, Higher Import..
DJ
11/03Malaysia's September exports drop 6.8% year-on-year, biggest fall in three ye..
RE
11/01Malaysia's September exports seen easing 0.1% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
11/01European palm oil prices to jump above $700 per tonne by first-quarter - anal..
RE
11/01Indonesia reviewing terms of EU trade deal as WTO palm oil spat brews - vice ..
RE
