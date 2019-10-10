Log in
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.41 Million Tons; Down 19% -MPOB

10/10/2019 | 12:45am EDT
 Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 19% on month at 1.41 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: 
 
                         September     August        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,842,433  1,821,548  Up     1.15% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,409,945  1,735,645  Dn    18.77% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     79,428     89,489  Dn    11.24% 
         Closing Stocks  2,448,272  2,240,523  Up     9.27% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,353,087  1,290,578  Up     4.84% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,095,185    949,945  Up    15.29%

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 520.75 End-of-day quote.4.46%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -0.36% 41.8 End-of-day quote.-14.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 58.19 Delayed Quote.8.01%
WTI 0.21% 52.48 Delayed Quote.16.54%
