Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.41 Million Tons; Down 19% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 19% on month at 1.41 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: September August Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,842,433 1,821,548 Up 1.15% Palm Oil Exports 1,409,945 1,735,645 Dn 18.77% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 79,428 89,489 Dn 11.24% Closing Stocks 2,448,272 2,240,523 Up 9.27% Crude Palm Oil 1,353,087 1,290,578 Up 4.84% Processed Palm Oil 1,095,185 949,945 Up 15.29%