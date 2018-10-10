Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.62 Million Tons; Up 47% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 47% on month at 1.62 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: September August Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,853,601 1,620,605 Up 14.38% Palm Oil Exports 1,618,702 1,099,776 Up 47.18% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 62,881 78,987 Dn 20.39% Palm Oil Imports 61,599 80,191 Dn 23.18% Closing Stocks 2,541,152 2,504,874 Up 1.45% Crude Palm Oil 1,416,394 1,278,487 Up 10.79% Processed Palm Oil 1,124,758 1,226,387 Dn 8.29%