Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.62 Million Tons; Up 47% -MPOB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:02am CEST

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 47% on month at 1.62 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 

 
The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: 
 
                         September     August        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,853,601  1,620,605  Up    14.38% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,618,702  1,099,776  Up    47.18% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports     62,881     78,987  Dn    20.39% 
       Palm Oil Imports     61,599     80,191  Dn    23.18% 
         Closing Stocks  2,541,152  2,504,874  Up     1.45% 
         Crude Palm Oil  1,416,394  1,278,487  Up    10.79% 
     Processed Palm Oil  1,124,758  1,226,387  Dn     8.29%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
07:02aMalaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.62 Million Tons; Up 47% -MPOB
DJ
09/14NESTLE : using satellites to monitor palm oil plantations for deforestation
RE
09/12Correction to Table of Malaysia August Palm Oil Data From MPOB
DJ
09/12Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.1 Million Tons; Down 8.1% -MPOB
DJ
08/10Malaysia's July Palm Oil Exports 1.21 Million Tons; Up 6.8% -MPOB
DJ
07/18GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Palm oil from Indonesia's shrinking forests taints globa..
RE
07/16NESTLE : Palm oil sustainability group reinstates Nestle membership
RE
07/10Malaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.13 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB
DJ
06/11TOTAL : French farmers block refineries, fuel depots over palm oil imports
RE
06/11Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.29 Million Tons; Down 16% -MPOB
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.