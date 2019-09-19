Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELEC
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Palm oil to blame for 39% of forest loss in Borneo since 2000: study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The palm oil industry was responsible for at least 39% of forest loss on the biodiversity-rich island of Borneo between 2000 and 2018, data from a research firm based in Indonesia shows.

The data comes as forest clearance fires in Borneo and parts of Indonesia spread smog across Southeast Asia, causing air quality to drop to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia.

Some palm oil farmers have been accused of using slash-and-burn methods to clear land for planting. The palm oil industry has long been blamed for encroaching on rain forests in Borneo, endangering wildlife such as orangutans and pygmy elephants.

Borneo, shared by Brunei and top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia, lost 6.3 million hectares (15 million acres) of forest cover between 2000 and 2018, the data from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), shows.

"This is a conservative number," David Gaveau, a climate scientist at CIFOR, told Reuters of the data, published this month via the centre's Borneo Atlas tool. "It does not include all forest areas impacted by plantation development."

Palm oil companies accounted for about 2.4 million hectares (6 million acres) of the loss while pulpwood firms accounted for 461,319 hectares (1.1 million acres).

Palm oil was responsible for 35% of forest loss in the Indonesian part of Borneo, and 46% on the Malaysian side.

Indonesia and Malaysia produce about 85% of the world's palm oil, which is used in everything from soaps, lipstick to pizza and biodiesel.

CIFOR determined the amount of deforestation caused by companies by calculating the area of forest cleared and converted to industrial plantations within the same year.

The data does not include plantations farmed by smallholders, who account for 40% of palm oil production globally, industry estimates show.

Gaveau said the conversion from forest area to plantations has slowed since 2012, because of lower prices for palm oil and Indonesia's bans on new plantations.

The forest loss from expansion of palm oil plantations fell to 22% last year, from 28.5% the previous year, the data showed.

A spokeswoman for Malaysia's ministry in charge of palm oil said the government had adopted policies to cap oil palm cultivation area at 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres).

The country's total area planted with oil palm amounted to about 5.8 million hectares (14 million acres) by 2018.

The government also plans to end conversion of forest reserves to palm oil plantations, the spokeswoman said.

A spokesman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), said palm plantations were developed in areas outside forests, but pointed to differences in the areas provinces set aside for development and those reserved for forest.

"Uncertainty of spatial planning at the province level is a source of legal uncertainty in palm plantation business," said Tofan Mahdi, the spokesman.

Officials of Indonesia's agriculture ministry declined to comment, while forestry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

By A. Ananthalakshmi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 533.5 End-of-day quote.7.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.33% 65.14 Delayed Quote.25.71%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 381.1 End-of-day quote.14.89%
WTI 2.03% 59.29 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
08:02aPALM OIL TO BLAME FOR 39% OF FOREST : study
RE
09/10Malaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reut..
RE
09/10Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.73 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
09/06Telenor and Axiata Shelve Asian Tie-Up Plan - Update
DJ
09/05EU warns Indonesia about retaliating against biodiesel duties
RE
09/05Malaysia's top supermarket chain bans 'palm-oil-free' products, government ur..
RE
09/04Malaysia's Trade Surplus Rose in July
DJ
09/03Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation eyes speciality products for stability
RE
08/30China's Honors Commodity to hire traders for Singapore unit
RE
08/28Indonesia, Mozambique sign new trade deal
RE
More news
Chart CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group