Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Southeast Asia stocks: Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; others edge lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:08pm EST
An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as lack of significant progress in U.S.-China trade talks kept investors on the edge, while Malaysia slipped after the government announced new food safety standards for its vital palm oil industry.

Markets digested mixed news about the trade negotiations overnight, after CNBC reported the mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement.

However, a new extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies was announced, offering some hope that the move may improve relations between the two countries.

"The trade-talks are starting to look more like an iceberg, and not a lighthouse," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said in a note.

The closer markets were getting to the looming Dec. 15 deadline, when a new set of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will kick in if a deal is not met, the more lonely equity markets are starting to look, he added.

Leading declines, Singapore markets slid 0.7% to a near 3-week low. A near 4% drop in conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings dragged the index lower, while land developer City Developments shed 1.4%, also adding pressure.

Malaysian stocks tumbled nearly 0.6% after a minister said the government will enforce regulations to ensure that by 2021 its palm oil meets new food safety standards under consideration by the European Union.

Adding to woes, Malaysian officials said that the Malaysian palm oil industry is facing "significant challenges" in complying with certain sustainability standards, which includes protecting workers' rights and the environment, by next year.

Malaysia is the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia and its economy is heavily reliant on income from the palm oil export business.

Palm oil cultivators Kuala Lumpur Kepong and IOI Corp shed 0.9% and 0.2% respectively, while PPB group lost 0.9%.

Bucking the trend, Indonesian shares climbed 0.2%, underpinned by gains in financials with sector heavyweight PT Bank Central Asia adding 0.6%.

Thai and Philippines markets remained tepid, barely moving in early trade, while Vietnam stocks crept marginally higher.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0342 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3235.78 3258.66 -0.70

Bangkok 1606.69 1608 -0.08

Manila 7884.61 7880.94 0.05

Jakarta 6134.355 6122.625 0.19

Kuala Lumpur 1599.24 1604.36 -0.32

Ho Chi Minh 1005.19 1002.91 0.23

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3235.78 3068.76 5.44

Bangkok 1606.69 1563.88 2.74

Manila 7884.61 7,466.02 5.61

Jakarta 6134.355 6,194.50 -0.97

Kuala Lumpur 1599.24 1690.58 -5.40

Ho Chi Minh 1005.19 892.54 12.62

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 2.42% 11 End-of-day quote.34.97%
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 620.75 End-of-day quote.24.52%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.49% 57.2 End-of-day quote.-17.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.10% 62.32 Delayed Quote.15.59%
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED 1.29% 186 Delayed Quote.7,882.83%
WTI 0.02% 56.91 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
11/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; oth..
RE
11/18PALM OIL : Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 - minist..
RE
11/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/18Malaysia says palm oil industry challenged to meet green standards by 2020
RE
11/14EXCLUSIVE : India resumes buying Malaysian palm oil as Kuala Lumpur offers disco..
RE
11/10Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.64 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
11/07Total palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mist..
RE
11/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
11/03Malaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in September on Weak Exports, Higher Import..
DJ
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group