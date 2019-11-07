Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 11/06
615.5 USD   --.--%
03:09aTotal palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mistry
RE
11/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Total palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mistry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:09am EST

Total palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia is expected be flat next year, due to dry weather and low fertiliser application in the world's top two producers of the vegetable oil, according to industry analyst Dorab Mistry.

Indonesian output is forecast to rise by just 1 million tonnes to 44 million tonnes next year, while production in Malaysia is seen down by the same amount to 19.3 million tonnes, said Mistry, according to a copy of his presentation at an industry conference in Guangzhou, China which is seen by Reuters.

"Low or no fertiliser application in the first half of 2019 plus dry weather... and the lower planting of new areas will combine to give us production growth of just 1 million tonnes," he said, referring to output in Indonesia.

Starting from March 2020, world stocks of vegetable oils are likely to deplete, making the price outlook bullish, said Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd.

He expects benchmark prices would exceed 2,700 ringgit ($651.70) a tonne by March next year due to lower output, higher demand from key markets like China and India, and a push to use more palm oil in biofuels by Malaysia and Indonesia.

Mistry estimates Indonesia's target to use biodiesel with 30% bio-content, known as B30, by January 2020 is likely to require an additional 2.5 million tonnes of crude palm oil.

China's soybean crushing activity and imports of rapeseed and rapeseed oil are expected to fall, leaving palm oil with "a big opportunity".

"China has turned out to be a star for palm oil in 2019 and will continue to be so in 2020. After this winter, in 2020, China may not import palm biodiesel due to uncompetitive pricing," forecasted Mistry.

"However, palm imports will expand due to edible and industrial demand. Palm and sunflower oil will replace soyoil (in China)."

China is expanding as a sun oil market as bumper sunseed crops are set to make sun oil prices competitive this year.

Meanwhile, India, the world's top edible oil consumer, is set to import 16.3 million tonnes of edible oils for the 2019/2020 marketing year that started on Nov. 1, compared with shipments of 15.6 million tonnes in the previous year.

Of this, palm imports would be 9.9 million tonnes, slightly up from 9.5 million tonnes in the prior year, forecasted Mistry.

By Hallie Gu and Emily Chow
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 615.5 End-of-day quote.23.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 62.14 Delayed Quote.13.89%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WTI 0.69% 56.74 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
03:09aTotal palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mist..
RE
11/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
11/03Malaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in September on Weak Exports, Higher Import..
DJ
11/03Malaysia's September exports drop 6.8% year-on-year, biggest fall in three ye..
RE
11/01Malaysia's September exports seen easing 0.1% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
11/01European palm oil prices to jump above $700 per tonne by first-quarter - anal..
RE
11/01Indonesia reviewing terms of EU trade deal as WTO palm oil spat brews - vice ..
RE
11/01Malaysia's central bank seen holding rates, eyes 2020 global growth - Reuters..
RE
10/31Palm oil firm Golden-Agri takes over RCMA sugar arm in push to diversify
RE
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group