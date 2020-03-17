Palo Alto : Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Milestone for Zingbox IoT Guardian

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Zingbox® IoT Guardian, its IoT security product, has secured the designation of "In Process" for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This important milestone will allow Palo Alto Networks to help U.S. government agencies discover, secure and optimize connected internet of things (IoT) devices.

Zingbox IoT Guardian seamlessly extends IT best practices to connected devices with automated orchestration across the full IoT lifecycle. Zingbox can help agencies identify, onboard, secure, manage, optimize and retire non-traditional edge devices — an increasingly complex process with the explosion of IoT devices.

"We are thrilled that Zingbox has secured the designation of 'In Process' with FedRAMP," said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales for Palo Alto Networks and president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector LLC. "Hundreds of U.S. government agencies trust Palo Alto Networks' cloud security services to safeguard their operations. Zingbox, our IoT security product, will help extend our public cloud management and security tools to the growing number of connected devices."

As the U.S. government increasingly embraces the cloud, the FedRAMP certification process provides assurance in the security of cloud-based products and services to government agencies through a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring. Achieving the designation of "In Process" is a key milestone for companies seeking FedRAMP certification and indicates that Palo Alto Networks is on track for Zingbox to achieve FedRAMP "Moderate" agency approval.

The FedRAMP milestones that Palo Alto Networks has achieved complement the existing products that are currently deployed in federal public cloud environments. Government organizations today are implementing Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtualized Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud Compute Edition (formerly Twistlock and PureSec), part of Prisma Cloud , to secure network traffic, protect containers and help enable secure serverless deployments. Palo Alto Networks cloud-delivered services work together to consistently protect users and applications wherever they reside. U.S. agencies can safely leverage automation and elastic scale to swiftly detect, respond to and stop sophisticated cyberattacks as well as protect data across endpoints, networks or hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As a result, agencies can improve their cyber resilience by accelerating incident response and making the most of scarce cybersecurity resources. With this approach, they can better manage the increasing volume, variety and velocity of cyberattacks.

For more information about how Palo Alto Networks and its cloud products, such as Zingbox IoT Guardian, can help secure federal networks, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solutions/industries/government/government-federal .

About Palo Alto Networks

