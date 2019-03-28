Log in
Palo Alto : Announces Three New Security Advancements

0
03/28/2019 | 03:41am EDT

HONG KONG - March 28, 2019 - Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, has announced the availability of three significant advancements aimed at harnessing the power of advanced AI and machine learning.

Wickie Fung, general manager, Hong Kong and Macau at Palo Alto Networks, said: 'Cybercriminals continue to utilize ever-increasing sophisticated tactics to launch cyberattacks that result in reputational and financial losses by organizations. We believe the key to building an integral cybersecurity defense is to apply AI and machine learning to automatically detect and quickly respond to threats across enterprises, spanning network, cloud and endpoints.'

Key Announcements:

Introducing Cortex™

Cortex is the industry's only open and integrated, AI-based continuous security platform and is a significant evolution of the Application Framework designed to simplify security operations and considerably improve outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security operations teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by the Cortex Data Lake, where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data that is normalized for advanced AI and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.

Cortex XDR™ - Breaking Data Silos

Cortex XDR is the first-of-its-kind detection, investigation and response product that natively integrates network, endpoint and cloud data. Cortex XDR uncovers threats using behavioral analytics, accelerates investigations with automation, and stops attacks before damage is done through tight integration with existing enforcement points.

Traps™ 6.0 - Great Prevention Gets Even Better

Traps endpoint protection and response now includes a Behavioral Threat Protection engine that stops advanced threats in real time by stitching together a chain of events to identify malicious activity. Traps 6.0 acts as the ultimate data collection sensor for Cortex Data Lake, gathering the most comprehensive endpoint security data in the industry. In conjunction with Cortex XDR, customers can use Traps to extend their prevention capabilities to include detection and response across their entire digital infrastructure with a single agent.

Palo Alto Networks Cloud Security Summit, Hong Kong

Held in Hong Kong for the first time today, the Palo Alto Networks Cloud Security Summit was attended by over five hundred security professionals hearing from subject matter experts on how to secure the cloud transformation in the Digital Age.

Themed 'A More Secure Everywhere', the Cloud Security Summit featured keynote presentations by Dave Peranich, executive vice president, Worldwide Sales, Palo Alto Networks, and Dr. Frank Law, senior superintendent of Police, Cyber Security & Technology Crime Bureau, Hong Kong Police Force, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR.

There was a chance for the attendees to participate in Cyber Arena; an interactive cybersecurity workshop to learn the very latest security strategies and techniques. There are also informative sessions focused on cybersecurity challenges, cloud-delivered security services and securing the journey through digital transformation.

Issued on behalf of Palo Alto Networks by Newell Public Relations

For media enquiries, please contact:

Libby Chang
Communications Specialist, Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
Palo Alto Networks
Tel: +65 6813 2957
libbychang@paloaltonetworks.com

Ivan Theodoulou
Newell PR
Tel: +852 2117 5007
ivant@newell.com

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:40:13 UTC
