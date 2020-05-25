Palo Alto : Deloitte partners with Palo Alto Networks to extend its cybersecurity services

This new partnership sees Palo Alto Networks become a strategic partner across Deloitte's EMEA network.

Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center boasts a technological setup capable of carrying out security orchestration, automation, monitoring and response tasks to tackle the most sophisticated threats detected in any environment.

May 6, 2020 - Organizations operating in today's fast-moving digital world need a cybersecurity strategy capable of tackling increasingly sophisticated threats. Collaboration is key in the cybersecurity industry to build and implement the best solutions possible to stay one step ahead. For this reason, Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center has partnered with global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks, with the aim of expanding its managed security services portfolio for customers both in Spain and across its entire global network. This partnership will see Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center integrate Cortex XDR™, Cortex™ XSOAR (formerly Demisto), and Prisma™ Cloud solutions into its security catalogue.

Cortex XSOAR's industry-leading security orchestration, automation and response technology has also been implemented within Deloitte's own security operations centre, allowing its team of professionals to augment their current capabilities and ultimately be better prepared to tackle increasingly complex cybersecurity threats on behalf of customers.

The integration of Cortex XDR and Prisma Cloud into Deloitte's managed services portfolio also allows the company to advance its threat detection and response capabilities in both on-premise environments and infrastructures deployed within public cloud environments, including containers and serverless functions. In addition Prisma Cloud provides tools for monitoring the security posture of these infrastructures, while ensuring the adherence to regulatory compliance requirements for customers.

César Martín Lara, the Risk Advisory partner leading Deloitte's cybersecurity practice, commented:

'This partnership enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the finest threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity. This represents a giant leap forward for our market growth strategy.'

Christian Hentschel, President, Palo Alto Networks EMEA, added:

'We're delighted to be partnering with Deloitte, not only helping them to deliver enhanced SOAR capabilities having implemented our technology in their own security operations centre, but also incorporating services around our wider Cortex and Prisma Cloud solutions. Together we look forward to helping customers around the world make each day more secure than the one before.'

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ('DTTL'), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the 'Deloitte organization'). DTTL (also referred to as 'Deloitte Global') and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the 'Deloitte organization') serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 312,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.