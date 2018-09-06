Log in
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC (PANW)

PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC (PANW)
Palo Alto : KPIT Technologies Adopts Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform to Enable “Smart Enterprise”

09/06/2018 | 09:22am CEST

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - September 6, 2018 - Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that KPIT has transformed its approach to cybersecurity by deploying Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, including its firewalls and network security management.

KPIT is a global technology company specializing in consulting and engineering products and services to automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities and life sciences companies.

Headquartered in Pune, India, the company has 12,000 employees. KPIT helps global corporations become more productive, integrated and innovative. For 20 years, KPIT had a security infrastructure based on a standard firewall and antivirus software. However, after revamping its strategy and introducing its 'Smart Enterprise' concept - an award-winning approach to enterprise digital transformation, consisting of smart campus, smart collaboration, smart business systems, smart insights, smart infrastructure, smart workforce and smart relationships - the company needed a more flexible and automated approach to security and network management.

After completing a comprehensive evaluation of security vendors, KPIT chose Palo Alto Networks, deploying the PA-5020 next-generation firewall, along with Traps™ advanced endpoint protection, Panorama™ network security management, WildFire® cloud-based threat analysis service, AutoFocus™ contextual threat intelligence service, and Magnifier™ behavioral analytics application.

QUOTE

  • 'The biggest benefit is the simplicity of the platform approach and prevention-based technology. We didn't have to invest in everything on day one; instead we were able to evolve the platform with cloud-based subscriptions. Palo Alto Networks also provides agility, meaning our rollout cycles have decreased from six weeks to just two days.'

    - Mandar Marulkar, chief digital officer, KPIT

Before deploying Palo Alto Networks platform-based technologies, many malicious attempts would have slipped through KPIT's network. At the same time, the lightweight agent used by Traps advanced endpoint protection solution has eliminated any degradation of device performance.

KPIT has been impressed with the ease of administration, simplified management and automation. It hasn't needed to add staff to the security team, while those on the team have more bandwidth, because automation means they do not need to write rules and policy.

About KPIT

KPIT is a global technology company specializing in providing IT consulting and product engineering solutions and services to key focus industries - automotive and transportation, consumer and industrial goods, energy and resources, high tech, life sciences, and utilities. Find out more at http://www.kpit.com/.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, WildFire, Traps, Panorama, AutoFocus, Magnifier and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Martina Schulze-Warnecke
Senior PR Manager
Palo Alto Networks
+65-6643-1457
mswarnecke@paloaltonetworks.com

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
