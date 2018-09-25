Palo Alto : Leading Indonesian Bank Turns to Palo Alto Networks Next- Generation Firewalls to Future-Proof Its IT Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - September 25, 2018 - Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that Bank Central Asia has switched to its next-generation firewalls and latest network security management. The move is intended to future-proof the bank's approach to cybersecurity.

BCA is one of Indonesia's leading retail banks, with approximately 16 million customers, 1,213 branches and 17,207 ATMs. With an annual 20 percent increase in its mobile banking, the bank is digitizing much of its operations. As malware attacks become more common and an increasing number of customers conduct all of their banking online, digital security has become a prime concern.

For digital banking to work, BCA recognized its customers must enjoy an always-on experience with the assurance of rock-solid security. The bank responded by selecting a suite of Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls, including the PA-3000 Series and PA-5000 Series, as well as WildFire® cloud-based threat analysis service and Panorama™ network security management.

QUOTE

'Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls enable us to simply enforce both network-layer and application-layer policy in a single rule, while Panorama gives us complete visibility from one console, with no additional operational complexity. We can now make all changes from one place, including bandwidth management and firewall control, in near-real time, with most of the work being automated.' - Lily Wongso, senior vice president, Network Data Center Group, Strategic IT, Bank Central Asia

Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls classify all traffic, including encrypted traffic, based on criteria such as application function, user and content. BCA's network security team can now create comprehensive security policies, resulting in the quick and safe enablement of new applications. By enabling only authorized users to run sanctioned applications, the surface area susceptible to cyberattacks has been significantly reduced across the entire bank. Moreover, Panorama enables the bank to significantly reduce administrator workload through a single rule base for firewall, Threat Prevention, URL Filtering, App-ID™ and User-ID™ technologies, as well as file blocking and data filtering.

BCA now enjoys complete visibility from a single console, giving it greatly improved and simplified control. As a result, the bank can now make any necessary changes from one location, with automation handling a larger share of the work.

About Bank Central Asia

Bank Central Asia is a leading private bank in Indonesia focusing on business banking transactions, credit loan facilities, and financial solutions for corporate, commercial, and SME, as well as individual customers. The bank currently facilitates banking transactions for more than 16 million customers through 1,213 branches and 17,207 ATMs. It also supports 24-hour internet and mobile banking. Find out more at https://www.bca.co.id/en

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

