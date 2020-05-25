Palo Alto : Q3 FY2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Log in
05/25/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call

May 21, 2020

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, including statements regarding Palo Alto Networks' expectations regarding the expansion of its total addressable market, our ﬁnancial outlook for the ﬁscal fourth quarter and full year ﬁscal 2020, and the length of the transition and changes caused by COVID-19, including the acceleration of certain trends, and our ability to leverage this acceleration and emerge from this transition in a position of strength. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of social distancing and other mitigation requirements, the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19.

There are a signiﬁcant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this presentation, including: developments

and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; the duration and global impact of COVID-19;risks associated with managing our growth; the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; delays in the development or release of new subscription offerings; our competition; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings; our ability as an organization to acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; length of sales cycles; our share repurchase program and accelerated share repurchase transaction, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation can be found in the documents that we ﬁle with or furnish to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Palo Alto Networks' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ﬁled for the ﬁscal quarter ended January 31, 2020, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other ﬁlings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based our current beliefs and on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reﬂect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

All information in this presentation is as of May 21, 2020. This presentation contains non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and key metrics relating to the company's past and expected future performance. We have not reconciled diluted non-GAAP net income per share guidance to GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share because we do not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) and would not be able to present the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income, including share-based compensation expense, without unreasonable effort. You can also ﬁnd information regarding our use of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures in our earnings release dated May 21, 2020.

2 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

WELCOME

Our Response to COVID-19

Our People

Our Communities

Our Customers

4 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Announcing FLEXWORK

A new way of working for Palo Alto Networks

5 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

COVID-19: Industry Trends

PositivesChallenges

Global economic uncertainty and volatility likely to persist for at least 12-18 months

Attacks and data breaches are accelerating

Cloud security posture is not at the same level as security in the traditional data center

6

6 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Palo Alto Networks is the Comprehensive and Integrated Cybersecurity Leader

7 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q3 Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

TOTAL BILLINGS

NEXT-GEN SECURITY BILLINGS

TOTAL REVENUE

24%

88%

20%

Total Billings

Total Billings (yr/yr)

Next-Gen Security

Next-Gen Security

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (yr/yr)

Billings

Billings (yr/yr)

  • Total billings is a key ﬁnancial and operational metric calculated as total revenue plus change in total deferred revenue, net of total acquired deferred revenue.
  • Next-GenSecurity billings is a key ﬁnancial and operational metric deﬁned as the total amount invoiced and billed during the period stated for Prisma and Cortex, inclusive of VM-Series and related services.
    Fiscal year ending on July 31.

8 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q3 Fiscal 2020 Customer Wins

F10 Company

US Retailer

New York Healthcare

9 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

STRATA

13%

>1,000

Firewall as a Platform

Global Protect

Billings yr/yr Growth1

Customers added in

Q3 Fiscal 2020

  • Firewall as a platform billings is a ﬁnancial metric deﬁned as publicly reported product billings, together with total amount invoiced and billed for Prisma Access offering, and ratable portion of VM-Series offering, during the period stated.

Enhanced our NGFW Offering from 4 to 8 Subscriptions

Attached Firewall Subscriptions

Available Across All Form Factors

(Hardware, Software, As a Service)

11 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

PRISMA ACCESS

>3x

Millions

Scaled Prisma Access

Working Remotely,

Aggregate Capacity in

Secured by Prisma

the Last Few Months

Access

Palo Alto Networks + CloudGenix = SASE

Prisma Access

Enhanced with CloudGenix

13 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Consistency across all access methods for all users

Global, private, high- performance network as a service

Best-in-class,cloud-delivered security

Industry-leading autonomous SD-WAN

PRISMA CLOUD

>1,500

43%

Prisma Cloud

Of Fortune 100

Customers Won

Rely on Prisma Cloud

Prisma Cloud - Full Lifecycle, Full Stack, Any Cloud

BUILD

DEPLOY

RUN

PRISMA CLOUD

Vulnerability

Implement security

Complete visibility

and governance

and Infrastructure as

checks into CD

with total

Code (IaC) scanning

workﬂows and

protection across

integrated across

registries to prevent

the entire

IDE, SCM, and

insecure deployments

stack,

CI tools

anywhere

15 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Asset Inventory

Compliance

Management

Host Security

Container Security Serverless Security

Network Security

COMING SOON

CORTEX

90%

Our Own SOC

No Other Vendor

Transitioned to a

Surpassed Cortex XDR's

Remote Model,

MITRE Attack

Leveraging Cortex

Technique Coverage

XSOAR

Rewiring SecOps with Cortex

Prevent

Everything you can't

Automate response

everything

prevent, detect and

and get smarter with

you can

investigate fast

each incident

17 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cortex XDR Managed Threat Hunting

A complete service that delivers peace of mind

Leaders in adversarial

Augment human expertise

Detailed reports for active and

campaign tracking have

with big data curated from

emerging attacks let you

you covered 24x7

30,000 customers

respond with conﬁdence

18 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Financial Overview

Q3 Fiscal 2020 Results: Summary of Key Metrics

Q3'20

Yr/Yr %

Billings

$1,015M

+24%

Revenue

$869M

+20%

Deferred Revenue

$3,371M

+28%

Gross Margin % (Non-GAAP)

75.2%

(130) bps

Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

16.4%

(450) bps

EPS (Non-GAAP)

$1.17

(11)%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$187M

(33)%

Employees

8,049

+24%

See appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measure. Fiscal year ending on July 31.

21 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q4 Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Q4'20

FY'20

$1.19B - $1.21B

$4.102B - $4.122B

Billings

13%-14% yr/yr

18% yr/yr

Revenue

$915M - $925M

$3.373B - $3.383B

14%-15% yr/yr

16%-17% yr/yr

EPS (Non-GAAP)

$1.37 - $1.40

$4.78 - $4.81

Includes $0.06 related to CloudGenix

27% - 28%

Adjusted FCF Margin (Non-GAAP)

Incorporates impact of CloudGenix

and deals expected to close via Palo

Alto Networks Financial Services

22 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Additional Modeling Points for Q4'20 and FY'20

$ in millions

Q4'20

FY'20

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

22%

Capex

$25M - $35M

$208M - $218M

implied

Next-Gen Security Billings

$810M - $820M

23 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q&A

Appendix

Calculation of Billings

$ In millions

26 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Fiscal year ends on July 31.

26 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Gross Margin

$ In millions

  1. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue. Fiscal year ends on July 31.

27 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Operating Margin

$ In millions

28 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

  1. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
  2. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue.
  3. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters of $4.1 million in Q3'19

Fiscal year ends on July 31.

28 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - EPS

  1. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
  2. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue.
  3. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters of $4.1 million in Q3'19
  4. Consists of non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes.

Fiscal year ends on July 31.

29 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation- Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ In millions

30 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

  1. Consists of capital expenditures for new headquarters including a land purchase of $51.7 million in Q3'20.
  2. Consists of a one-time payment in Q3'20 related to covenant not to sue.
  3. During Q1'18, we received an upfront cash reimbursement of $38.2 million from our landlords in connection with the exercise of their option to amend the lease payment schedules and eliminate the rent holiday periods under certain of our lease agreements. The upfront cash reimbursement was applied against increased rental payments totaling $38.2 million due in FY'18 through Q1'20 under the amended lease agreements. Adjusted free cash ﬂow for Q3'19 reﬂects adjustments for related rental payments made during the period.
    Fiscal year ends on July 31.

30 | © 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.

Thank you

paloaltonetworks.com

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 16:57:08 UTC
