PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC

PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC

PANW
Palo Alto : Recognised as 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of the Year

09/11/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

SINGAPORE, Sept 12, 2019 - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has been recognised as the 2019 Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

A long-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific awards, this is the first time Palo Alto Networks has been awarded for its cloud security leadership. It is also the first company in the industry to clinch the award from Frost & Sullivan.

Building on its cloud security leadership, Palo Alto Networks launched its Prisma ™ Cloud security suite earlier this year to provide customers with complete visibility and recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment.

Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards identify and honour best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. All recipients were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts.

QUOTES:

'It's remarkable to have received this humbling recognition just months after launching our cloud security suite in the Asia-Pacific region. This win helps establish Prisma as an industry benchmark for cloud security and is validation for our team that we're on the right track in understanding businesses' pain points and addressing their cloud security concerns.'

  • Elaine Liew, regional vice president for cloud, Asia-Pacific, Palo Alto Networks

'Having dominated the network security market, Palo Alto Networks has extended its leadership to cloud security, fueled by its strategic acquisitions of Evident.io and RedLock in 2018. Its cloud workload protection offering addresses evolving customer needs on their cloud adoption journey in today's highly dynamic business environment. Coupled with its continuous efforts in expanding cloud security offerings, Palo Alto Networks is able to deliver comprehensive coverage of security protection across network, endpoints and cloud.'

  • Vivien Pua, research analyst, ICT, Frost & Sullivan

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, RedLock, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Libby Chang
Communications Specialist, Asia-Pacific, Palo Alto Networks
+65 9014 9913
libbychang@paloaltonetworks.com

Wanqi Loh
Rice Communications on behalf of Palo Alto Networks
+65 9126 6352
paloaltonetworks@ricecomms.com

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:36:01 UTC
