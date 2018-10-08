Palo Alto : Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls Seven Times in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that, for the seventh consecutive time, the company has been recognized in the Leaders quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls" by Gartner Inc.

According to the report, "The Leaders quadrant contains vendors that build products that fulfill enterprise requirements. These requirements include a wide range of models, support for virtualization and virtual LANs, and a management and reporting capability that is designed for complex and high-volume environments, such as multitier administration and rule/policy minimization. A solid NGFW capability is an important element, as enterprises continue to move away from having dedicated IPS appliances at their perimeter and remote locations. Vendors in this quadrant lead the market in offering new features that protect customers from emerging threats, provide expert capability rather than treat the firewall as a commodity and have a good track record of avoiding vulnerabilities in their security products. Common characteristics include handling the highest throughput with minimal performance loss, offering options for hardware acceleration and offering form factors that protect enterprises as they move to new infrastructure form factors."

The Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls1 evaluates vendors' ability to execute as well as their completeness of vision.

"We're thrilled that Gartner has recognized our leadership over the past seven times in its Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls. In the past 15 months, we have introduced updated versions of almost every next-generation firewall we offer, and have delivered new models which allow us to solve additional use cases for our customers. We believe our cloud-delivered subscriptions are natively integrated into our firewalls and offer best-in-class network security protection, as well as eliminate the need for our customers to deploy multiple point product offerings."

- René Bonvanie, CMO, Palo Alto Networks

More than 54,000 customers in more than 150 countries have chosen Palo Alto Networks for its continuous innovation in security, automation and analytics.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, Adam Hils , Jeremy D'Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur , October 4, 2018 .

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

