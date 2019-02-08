Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Palo Alto Networks Inc    PANW

PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC (PANW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Palo Alto : Strengthens Threat Prevention at Telkomsel to Bolster National Confidence in Cybersecurity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 03:00am EST

Indonesia's Telco Leader Adopts More Proactive Security Posture
for Online and Mobile Services

JAKARTA, Indonesia. - February 8, 2019 - Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Telkomsel has added the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform to its cybersecurity framework.

Telkomsel is the largest telecommunications provider in Indonesia and the world's sixth largest telco. Of the country's 260 million population, 168 million are Telkomsel customers. As the business now provides content, transport and digital payment services to its mobile customers, it must protect a vast wealth of customer data and ensure constant uptime of services.

Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, which includes the next-generation firewall, cloud-delivered threat intelligence services and advanced endpoint protection, enables Telkomsel to strengthen its cybersecurity as it develops new online and mobile services. It is first being deployed on Telkomsel's business-critical billing platform.

'Confidentiality, integrity and availability are our biggest challenges,' says Yohannes Glen Dwipajana, Vice President of ICT Security Management, Telkomsel. As Indonesia's flagship operator, we have a role in addressing cybersecurity. We want cybersecurity to be an enabler for our business and for Indonesians in general.'

By deploying the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, Telkomsel gains additional control of network traffic with the ability to set comprehensive security rules. The Palo Alto Networks platform provides Telkomsel, which is regulated by both Indonesia's Financial Services and Telecoms authorities, with a clear and detailed audit trail of network activity and configuration changes.

For Telkomsel, the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform comprises PA-5200 Series next-generation firewalls and Panorama™ network security management.

QUOTE

'Confidentiality, integrity and availability are our biggest challenges. Palo Alto Networks helps us protect our business, our assets and customers' data, without compromising our SLAs.'

- Yohannes Glen Dwipajana, Vice President of ICT Security Management, Telkomsel

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is Indonesia's largest mobile operator with more than 168 million subscribers. To serve customers all over Indonesia, including in remote areas, outer islands and border areas, Telkomsel has built more than 184,000 BTSs. Telkomsel has consistently implemented the latest mobile technology, as well as being the first mobile operator in Indonesia to run a network trial of 5G technology. Entering digital era, Telkomsel has been continuously developing a wide range of digital business, such as Digital Advertising, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, and Internet of Things. To serve the needs of customers, Telkomsel operates a 24-hour call center and GraPARI service centers across Indonesia. www.telkomsel.com/en

About Palo Alto Networks
We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Martina Schulze-Warnecke
Senior Public Relations Manager
Palo Alto Networks
+65 6643 1457
mswarnecke@paloaltonetworks.com

Libby Chang
Communications Specialist
Palo Alto Networks
+65 6813 2957
libbychang@paloaltonetworks.com

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC
03:00aPALO ALTO : Strengthens Threat Prevention at Telkomsel to Bolster National Confi..
PU
02/07PALO ALTO : Partners With British Columbia and IBM Canada to Launch Canada`s Fir..
AQ
02/05PALO ALTO : enhances partner program
AQ
02/05PALO ALTO : Partners With British Columbia and IBM Canada to Launch Canada's Fir..
PR
02/05PALO ALTO : CBT Nuggets Releases New Palo Alto Networks 8.x Training Course
AQ
02/05PALO ALTO : enhances partner programme to fuel channel growth
AQ
02/04PALO ALTO : Fuels Channel Growth With NextWave Partner Program Enhancements
PR
02/04PALO ALTO : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday,..
PR
02/04PALO ALTO : Newly found malware can steal passwords, credit card details in Goog..
AQ
01/19PALO ALTO : Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.94 Million Stake in Palo Alto Netwo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 825 M
EBIT 2019 632 M
Net income 2019 -46,0 M
Finance 2019 2 913 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 316,80
EV / Sales 2019 6,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
Capitalization 20 822 M
Chart PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Palo Alto Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 244 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikesh Arora Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Singh President
Kathleen Ann Bonanno Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nir Zuk Director & Chief Technology Officer
Naveen Zutshi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC16.51%20 822
VISA6.24%307 962
MASTERCARD13.42%220 987
PAYPAL HOLDINGS8.04%107 054
AVAST4.44%3 657
MIMECAST LTD21.47%2 454
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.