Palo Alto : Strengthens Threat Prevention at Telkomsel to Bolster National Confidence in Cybersecurity

Indonesia's Telco Leader Adopts More Proactive Security Posture

for Online and Mobile Services

JAKARTA, Indonesia. - February 8, 2019 - Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Telkomsel has added the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform to its cybersecurity framework.

Telkomsel is the largest telecommunications provider in Indonesia and the world's sixth largest telco. Of the country's 260 million population, 168 million are Telkomsel customers. As the business now provides content, transport and digital payment services to its mobile customers, it must protect a vast wealth of customer data and ensure constant uptime of services.

Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, which includes the next-generation firewall, cloud-delivered threat intelligence services and advanced endpoint protection, enables Telkomsel to strengthen its cybersecurity as it develops new online and mobile services. It is first being deployed on Telkomsel's business-critical billing platform.

'Confidentiality, integrity and availability are our biggest challenges,' says Yohannes Glen Dwipajana, Vice President of ICT Security Management, Telkomsel. As Indonesia's flagship operator, we have a role in addressing cybersecurity. We want cybersecurity to be an enabler for our business and for Indonesians in general.'

By deploying the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, Telkomsel gains additional control of network traffic with the ability to set comprehensive security rules. The Palo Alto Networks platform provides Telkomsel, which is regulated by both Indonesia's Financial Services and Telecoms authorities, with a clear and detailed audit trail of network activity and configuration changes.

For Telkomsel, the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform comprises PA-5200 Series next-generation firewalls and Panorama™ network security management.

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is Indonesia's largest mobile operator with more than 168 million subscribers. To serve customers all over Indonesia, including in remote areas, outer islands and border areas, Telkomsel has built more than 184,000 BTSs. Telkomsel has consistently implemented the latest mobile technology, as well as being the first mobile operator in Indonesia to run a network trial of 5G technology. Entering digital era, Telkomsel has been continuously developing a wide range of digital business, such as Digital Advertising, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, and Internet of Things. To serve the needs of customers, Telkomsel operates a 24-hour call center and GraPARI service centers across Indonesia. www.telkomsel.com/en

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

