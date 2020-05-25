Securities Registration: Employee Benefit Plan 0 05/25/2020 | 01:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2020 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT Under The Securities Act of 1933 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 20-2530195 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 3000 Tannery Way Santa Clara, California 95054 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) CloudGenix Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Nikesh Arora Chief Executive Officer Palo Alto Networks, Inc. 3000 Tannery Way Santa Clara, California 95054 (408) 753-4000 (Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Sharon R. Flanagan Jeffrey C. True Sidley Austin LLP General Counsel 555 California Street Palo Alto Networks, Inc. San Francisco, California 94104 3000 Tannery Way (415) 772-1200 Santa Clara, California 95054 (408) 753-4000 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Amount Proposed Proposed Title of Securities Maximum Maximum Amount of to be Offering Price Aggregate to be Registered(1) Registered(2) Per Share(3) Offering Price Registration Fee Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share 75,760 $194.04 $14,700,470.40 $1,909 This Registration Statement (the " Registration Statement ") registers the issuance of the common stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the

" Registrant "), par value $0.0001 (the " Common Stock ") issuable pursuant to equity awards outstanding under the CloudGenix Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan (the " Plan "), assumed by the Registrant as a result of the consummation on April 21, 2020, of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, dated as of March 30, 2020, by and among the Registrant, Cosmo Acquisition Corp., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Registrant, CloudGenix Inc. (" CloudGenix "), and Fortis Advisors LLC (the " Merger Agreement "). Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), this Registration Statement shall also cover any additional shares of Common Stock that become issuable under the Plan by reason of any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar transaction effected without the receipt of consideration that results in an increase or decrease in the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock. Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(c) and (h) of the Securities Act solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee on the basis of $194.04 per share, which is the average of the high and low prices of Common Stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on May 1, 2020. EXPLANATORY NOTE This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is filed by the Registrant in connection with Merger Agreement. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each restricted stock unit of CloudGenix outstanding under the Plan held by an individual who was an employee of CloudGenix or any of its subsidiaries immediately following the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement was assumed by the Registrant and converted into a restricted stock unit of the Registrant to acquire Common Stock, on the same terms and conditions as the CloudGenix restricted stock unit. This Registration Statement relates to the 75,760 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to such converted CloudGenix restricted stock units outstanding as of April 21, 2020 under the Plan. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS The prospectus containing information required by Part I of Form S-8 and related to this Registration Statement is omitted from this Registration Statement in accordance with the note to Part I of Form S-8. The Registrant will send or give to each holder of outstanding equity awards granted under the Plan, a copy of the prospectus or documents containing information specified in Part I of Form S-8, as specified by Rule 428(b)(1) of the Securities Act. In accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), the prospectus for the Plan is not being filed with or included in this Registration Statement. The prospectus for the Plan and the documents incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to Item 3 of Part II of this Registration Statement, taken together, each constitute a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The Registrant hereby incorporates by reference into this Registration Statement the following documents previously filed with the Commission: The Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K b)(1) The Registrant's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2020 filed with the Commission on November 26, 2019, and February 25, 2020; b)(2) The Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 27, 2020, December 19, 2019, December 10, 2019and October 22, 2019and the Registrant's current report on Form 8-K/A filed with the Commission on November 25, 2019(other than the portions of these documents not deemed to be filed); and The description of the Registrant's Common Stock contained in the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A

No. 001-35594) filed with the Commission on July 9, 2012, pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the " Exchange Act "), including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. 2 All documents filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act on or after the date of this Registration Statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement that indicates that all securities offered have been sold or that deregisters all securities then remaining unsold shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement and to be part hereof from the date of filing of such documents; provided, however, that documents or information deemed to have been furnished and not filed in accordance with the rules of the Commission shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any subsequently filed document which also is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware authorizes a corporation's board of directors to grant, and authorizes a court to award, indemnity to officers, directors and other corporate agents under certain circumstances. As permitted by Section 102(b)(7) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, the Registrant's certificate of incorporation includes provisions that may eliminate the personal liability of its directors and officers for monetary damages resulting from breaches of their fiduciary duties as directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law. In addition, the certificate of incorporation provides that the Registrant is required to indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any director or officer of the Registrant who is or was a party or is threatened to be made a party to any proceeding (other than a proceeding by or in the right of the Registrant that has not been approved by the Registrant's board of directors) by reason of the fact that he or she is or was serving in such capacity or is or was serving at the request of the Registrant as a director, officer, employee or agent of another entity, against expenses, judgments and other amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person. In addition, as permitted by Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, the restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws of the Registrant provide that: The Registrant is required to indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any director or officer of the Registrant who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any proceeding (other than a proceeding by or in the right of the Registrant) by reason of the fact that he or she is or was serving in such capacity or is or was serving at the request of the Registrant as a director, officer, employee or agent of another entity, against expenses, judgments and other amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Registrant, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe such person's conduct was unlawful; 3 The Registrant is required to indemnify, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed proceeding by or in the right of the Registrant to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that such person is or was serving in such capacity or is or was serving at the request of the Registrant as a director, officer, employee or agent of another entity, against expenses actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such proceeding if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Registrant, unless the court in which such proceeding is brought determines that such person is liable to the Registrant and does not determine that, despite such liability, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnification for such expenses;

The Registrant is required to advance expenses, as incurred, to its directors and officers in connection with defending a proceeding, provided that such director or officer must undertake to repay such advances if it is ultimately determined that such person is not entitled to indemnification; and

The rights conferred in the certificate of incorporation and bylaws are not exclusive, and the Registrant is authorized to enter into indemnification agreements with its directors and officers and to obtain insurance to indemnify such persons. In addition, the Registrant's policy is to enter into separate indemnification agreements with each of its directors and officers that require the Registrant to indemnify its directors and officers, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, and also provide for certain procedural protections. The indemnification obligations described above may be sufficiently broad to permit the indemnification of the Registrant's directors and officers for liabilities (including reimbursement for expenses incurred) arising under the Securities Act. Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed. Not applicable. Item 8. Exhibits. The information required by this Item is set forth in the Exhibit Index that precedes the signature page of this Registration Statement. Item 9. Undertakings. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement: To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the Registration Statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the Registration Statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective Registration Statement; and 4 To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the Registration Statement or any material change to such information in the Registration Statement. Provided, however, that paragraphs (A)(1)(i) and (A)(1)(ii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the Registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. 5 Exhibit Index Exhibit Exhibit NumberDescription Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2012, as filed with the Commission on October 4, 2012). Amended and Restated Bylaws of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Commission on February 25, 2020). Specimen common stock certificate of the Registrant (which is incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-180620), as declared effective by the Commission on July 19, 2012). 5.1 Opinion of Sidley Austin LLP. Consent of Ernst & Young LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Consent of Sidley Austin LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1 hereto). 24.1 Power of Attorney (contained on signature page hereto). 99.1 CloudGenix Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan. 6 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Santa Clara, State of California, on May 5, 2020. PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. By: /s/ Nikesh Arora Nikesh Arora Chairman and Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY KNOW ALL THESE PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that each person whose signature appears below constitutes and appoints Nikesh Arora, Kathleen Bonanno, and Jean Compeau, and each of them, as his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any and all amendments to this registration statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto, and all other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or any of them, or their, his or her substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature /s/ Nikesh Arora Nikesh Arora /s/ Kathleen Bonanno Kathleen Bonanno /s/ Jean Compeau Jean Compeau /s/ Mark D. McLaughlin Mark D. McLaughlin /s/ Nir Zuk Nir Zuk /s/ Asheem Chandna Asheem Chandna /s/ John M. Donovan John M. Donovan /s/ Carl Eschenbach Carl Eschenbach /s/ James J. Goetz James J. Goetz /s/ Rt Hon Sir John Key Rt Hon Sir John Key /s/ Mary Pat McCarthy Mary Pat McCarthy /s/ Lorraine Twohill Lorraine Twohill /s/ Daniel J. Warmenhoven Daniel J. Warmenhoven Title Date Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal May 5, 2020 Executive Officer) Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) May 5, 2020 Chief Accounting Officer (Principal Accounting Officer) May 5, 2020 Vice Chairman and Director May 5, 2020 Chief Technical Officer and Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 Director May 5, 2020 SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP 555 CALIFORNIA STREET SUITE 2000 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94104 +1 415 772 1200 +1 415 772 7400 AMERICA • ASIA PACIFIC • EUROPE Exhibit 5.1 May 5, 2020 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. 3000 Tannery Way Santa Clara, California 95054 Re: Registration Statement on Form S-8 Ladies and Gentlemen: We refer to the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") being filed by Palo Alto Networks, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), relating to the registration by the Company of 75,760 shares (the "Registered Shares") of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, issuable or reserved for issuance pursuant to the CloudGenix Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). This opinion letter is being delivered in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act. We have examined the Registration Statement, the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws and resolutions adopted by the board of directors of the Company and a committee of the board of directors of the Company relating to the Registration Statement and the issuance of the Registered Shares pursuant to the Plan. We have also examined and relied upon originals, or copies of originals certified to our satisfaction, of such agreements, documents, certificates and statements of the Company and other corporate documents and instruments, and have examined such questions of law, as we have considered relevant and necessary as a basis for this opinion letter. We have assumed the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons and the conformity to original documents of any copies thereof submitted to us for examination. As to facts relevant to the opinions expressed herein, we have relied without independent investigation or verification upon, and assumed the accuracy and completeness of certificates, letters and oral and written statements and representations of public officials and officers and other representatives of the Company. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. May 5, 2020 Page 2 Based on the foregoing, we are of the opinion that each Registered Share that is newly issued pursuant to the Plan will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable when (a) the Registration Statement shall have become effective under the Securities Act, (b) such Registered Share shall have been duly issued and delivered in the manner contemplated by and in accordance with the Plan, and (c) a certificate in due and proper form representing such Registered Share shall have been duly executed, countersigned, registered and delivered to the person entitled thereto against receipt of the agreed consideration therefor (in an amount not less than the par value thereof) in accordance with the Plan or, if any such Registered Share is to be issued in uncertificated form, the Company's books shall reflect the issuance of such Registered Share to the person entitled thereto against receipt of the agreed consideration therefor (in an amount not less than the par value thereof) in accordance with the Plan. This opinion letter is limited to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. We express no opinion as to the laws, rules or regulations of any other jurisdiction, including, without limitation, the federal laws of the United States of America or any state securities or blue sky laws. The opinion expressed herein is expressed as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to advise you of changes in law, fact or other circumstances (or the effect thereof on such opinion) that may come to our attention after such time. We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to all references to Sidley Austin LLP included in or made a part of the Registration Statement. In giving such consent, we do not thereby admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act. Very truly yours, /s/ Sidley Austin LLP 2 Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement (Form S-8) pertaining to the Cloudgenix Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. of our reports dated September 9, 2019, with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. included in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended July 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP San Jose, California May 5, 2020 Exhibit 99.1 CLOUDGENIX INC. 2013 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN 1. PURPOSES OF THE PLAN. The purposes of this Plan are: to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of substantial responsibility,

to provide additional incentive to Employees, Directors and Consultants, and

to promote the success of the Company's business. The Plan permits the grant of Incentive Stock Options, Nonstatutory Stock Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Units. 2. DEFINITIONS. As used herein, the following definitions will apply: " Administrator " means the Board or any of its Committees as will be administering the Plan, in accordance with Section 4 of the Plan. " Applicable Laws " means the requirements relating to the administration of equity-based awards under U.S. state corporate laws, U.S. federal and state securities laws, the Code, any stock exchange or quotation system on which the Common Stock is listed or quoted and the applicable laws of any foreign country or jurisdiction where Awards are, or will be, granted under the Plan. " Award " means, individually or collectively, a grant under the Plan of Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, Restricted Stock, or Restricted Stock Units. " Award Agreement " means the written or electronic agreement setting forth the terms and provisions applicable to each Award granted under the Plan. The Award Agreement is subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan. " Board " means the Board of Directors of the Company. " Change in Control " means the occurrence of any of the following events: Change in Ownership of the Company . A change in the ownership of the Company which occurs on the date that any one person, or more than one person acting as a group ("Person"), acquires ownership of the stock of the Company that, together with the stock held by such Person, constitutes more than 50% of the total voting power of the stock of the Company, except that any change in the ownership of the stock of the Company as a result of a private financing of the Company that is approved by the Board will not be considered a Change in Control; or Change in Effective Control of the Company . If the Company has a class of securities registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act, a change in the effective control of the Company which occurs on the date that a majority of members of the Board is replaced during any twelve (12) month period by Directors whose appointment or election is not endorsed by a majority of the members of the Board prior to the date of the appointment or election. For purposes of this clause (ii), if any Person is considered to be in effective control of the Company, the acquisition of additional control of the Company by the same Person will not be considered a Change in Control; or Change in Ownership of a Substantial Portion of the Company's Assets . A change in the ownership of a substantial portion of the Company's assets which occurs on the date that any Person acquires (or has acquired during the twelve (12) month period ending on the date of the most recent acquisition by such person or persons) assets from the Company that have a total gross fair market value equal to or more than 50% of the total gross fair market value of all of the assets of the Company immediately prior to such acquisition or acquisitions. For purposes of this subsection (iii), gross fair market value means the value of the assets of the Company, or the value of the assets being disposed of, determined without regard to any liabilities associated with such assets. For purposes of this Section 2(f), persons will be considered to be acting as a group if they are owners of a corporation that enters into a merger, consolidation, purchase or acquisition of stock, or similar business transaction with the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a transaction will not be deemed a Change in Control unless the transaction qualifies as a change in control event within the meaning of Code Section 409A, as it has been and may be amended from time to time, and any proposed or final Treasury Regulations and Internal Revenue Service guidance that has been promulgated or may be promulgated thereunder from time to time. Further and for the avoidance of doubt, a transaction will not constitute a Change in Control if: (i) its sole purpose is to change the jurisdiction of the Company's incorporation, or (ii) its sole purpose is to create a holding company that will be owned in substantially the same proportions by the persons who held the Company's securities immediately before such transaction. " Code " means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any reference to a section of the Code herein will be a reference to any successor or amended section of the Code. " Committee " means a committee of Directors or of other individuals satisfying Applicable Laws appointed by the Board, or by the compensation committee of the Board, in accordance with Section 4 hereof. " Common Stock " means the common stock of the Company. 2 " Company " means CloudGenix Inc., a Delaware corporation, or any successor thereto. " Consultant " means any person, including an advisor, engaged by the Company or a Parent or Subsidiary to render services to such entity. " Director " means a member of the Board. " Disability " means total and permanent disability as defined in Code Section 22(e)(3), provided that in the case of Awards other than Incentive Stock Options, the Administrator in its discretion may determine whether a permanent and total disability exists in accordance with uniform and non-discriminatory standards adopted by the Administrator from time to time. " Employee " means any person, including officers and Directors, employed by the Company or any Parent or Subsidiary of the Company. Neither service as a Director nor payment of a director's fee by the Company will be sufficient to constitute "employment" by the Company. " Exchange Act " means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. " Exchange Program " means a program under which (i) outstanding Awards are surrendered or cancelled in exchange for Awards of the same type (which may have higher or lower exercise prices and different terms), Awards of a different type, and/or cash, (ii) Participants would have the opportunity to transfer any outstanding Awards to a financial institution or other person or entity selected by the Administrator, and/or (iii) the exercise price of an outstanding Award is reduced or increased. The Administrator will determine the terms and conditions of any Exchange Program in its sole discretion. " Fair Market Value " means, as of any date, the value of Common Stock determined as follows: If the Common Stock is listed on any established stock exchange or a national market system, including without limitation the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Nasdaq Global Market or the Nasdaq Capital Market of The Nasdaq Stock Market, its Fair Market Value will be the closing sales price for such stock (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported) as quoted on such exchange or system on the day of determination, as reported in The Wall Street Journal or such other source as the Administrator deems reliable; If the Common Stock is regularly quoted by a recognized securities dealer but selling prices are not reported, the Fair Market Value of a Share will be the mean between the high bid and low asked prices for the Common Stock on the day of determination (or, if no bids and asks were reported on that date, as applicable, on the last trading date such bids and asks were reported), as reported in The Wall Street Journal or such other source as the Administrator deems reliable; or In the absence of an established market for the Common Stock, the Fair Market Value will be determined in good faith by

the Administrator. 3 " Incentive Stock Option " means an Option that by its terms qualifies and is otherwise intended to qualify as an incentive stock option within the meaning of Code Section 422 and the regulations promulgated thereunder. " Nonstatutory Stock Option " means an Option that by its terms does not qualify or is not intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock

Option. " Option " means a stock option granted pursuant to the Plan. " Parent " means a "parent corporation," whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in Code Section 424(e). " Participant " means the holder of an outstanding Award. " Period of Restriction " means the period during which the transfer of Shares of Restricted Stock are subject to restrictions and therefore, the Shares are subject to a substantial risk of forfeiture. Such restrictions may be based on the passage of time, the achievement of target levels of performance, or the occurrence of other events as determined by the Administrator. " Plan " means this 2013 Equity Incentive Plan. " Restricted Stock " means Shares issued pursuant to an Award of Restricted Stock under Section 8 of the Plan, or issued pursuant to the early exercise of an Option. " Restricted Stock Unit " means a bookkeeping entry representing an amount equal to the Fair Market Value of one Share, granted pursuant to Section 9. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents an unfunded and unsecured obligation of the Company. " Service Provider " means an Employee, Director or Consultant. " Share " means a share of the Common Stock, as adjusted in accordance with Section 13 of the Plan. " Stock Appreciation Right " means an Award, granted alone or in connection with an Option, that pursuant to Section 7 is designated as a Stock Appreciation Right. " Subsidiary " means a "subsidiary corporation," whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in Code Section 424(f).

3. STOCK SUBJECT TO THE PLAN. Stock Subject to the Plan . Subject to the provisions of Section 13 of the Plan, the maximum aggregate number of Shares that may be subject to Awards and sold under the Plan is 1,500,000 Shares. The Shares may be authorized but unissued, or reacquired Common Stock. 4 Lapsed Awards . If an Award expires or becomes unexercisable without having been exercised in full, is surrendered pursuant to an Exchange Program, or, with respect to Restricted Stock or Restricted Stock Units, is forfeited to or repurchased by the Company due to the failure to vest, the unpurchased Shares (or for Awards other than Options or Stock Appreciation Rights the forfeited or repurchased Shares) which were subject thereto will become available for future grant or sale under the Plan (unless the Plan has terminated). With respect to Stock Appreciation Rights, only Shares actually issued pursuant to a Stock Appreciation Right will cease to be available under the Plan; all remaining Shares under Stock Appreciation Rights will remain available for future grant or sale under the Plan (unless the Plan has terminated). Shares that have actually been issued under the Plan under any Award will not be returned to the Plan and will not become available for future distribution under the Plan; provided, however, that if Shares issued pursuant to Awards of Restricted Stock or Restricted Stock Units are repurchased by the Company or are forfeited to the Company due to the failure to vest, such Shares will become available for future grant under the Plan. Shares used to pay the exercise price of an Award or to satisfy the tax withholding obligations related to an Award will become available for future grant or sale under the Plan. To the extent an Award under the Plan is paid out in cash rather than Shares, such cash payment will not result in reducing the number of Shares available for issuance under the Plan. Notwithstanding the foregoing and, subject to adjustment as provided in Section 13, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued upon the exercise of Incentive Stock Options will equal the aggregate Share number stated in Section 3(a), plus, to the extent allowable under Code Section 422 and the Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder, any Shares that become available for issuance under the Plan pursuant to Section 3(b). Share Reserve . The Company, during the term of this Plan, will at all times reserve and keep available such number of Shares as will be sufficient to satisfy the requirements of the Plan.

4. ADMINISTRATION OF THE PLAN. Procedure . Multiple Administrative Bodies . Different Committees with respect to different groups of Service Providers may

administer the Plan. Other Administration . Other than as provided above, the Plan will be administered by (A) the Board or (B) a Committee, which Committee will be constituted to satisfy Applicable Laws. Powers of the Administrator . Subject to the provisions of the Plan, and in the case of a Committee, subject to the specific duties delegated by the Board to such Committee, the Administrator will have the authority, in its discretion: to determine the Fair Market Value; to select the Service Providers to whom Awards may be granted hereunder; to determine the number of Shares to be covered by each Award granted hereunder; 5 to approve forms of Award Agreements for use under the Plan; to determine the terms and conditions, not inconsistent with the terms of the Plan, of any Award granted hereunder. Such terms and conditions include, but are not limited to, the exercise price, the time or times when Awards may be exercised (which may be based on performance criteria), any vesting acceleration or waiver of forfeiture restrictions, and any restriction or limitation regarding any Award or the Shares relating thereto, based in each case on such factors as the Administrator will determine; to institute and determine the terms and conditions of an Exchange Program; to construe and interpret the terms of the Plan and Awards granted pursuant to the Plan; to prescribe, amend and rescind rules and regulations relating to the Plan, including rules and regulations relating to sub-plans established for the purpose of satisfying applicable foreign laws or for qualifying for favorable tax treatment under applicable foreign laws; to modify or amend each Award (subject to Section 18(c) of the Plan), including but not limited to the discretionary authority to extend the post-termination exercisability period of Awards and to extend the maximum term of an Option (subject to Section 6(d)); to allow Participants to satisfy withholding tax obligations in a manner prescribed in Section 14; to authorize any person to execute on behalf of the Company any instrument required to effect the grant of an Award previously granted by the Administrator; to allow a Participant to defer the receipt of the payment of cash or the delivery of Shares that otherwise would be due to such Participant under an Award; and to make all other determinations deemed necessary or advisable for administering the Plan. Effect of Administrator's Decision . The Administrator's decisions, determinations and interpretations will be final and binding on all Participants and any other holders of Awards. 5. ELIGIBILITY. Nonstatutory stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, and restricted stock units may be granted to service providers. Incentive stock options may be granted only to employees. 6 6. STOCK OPTIONS. Grant of Options . Subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, the Administrator, at any time and from time to time, may grant Options in such amounts as the Administrator, in its sole discretion, will determine. Option Agreement . Each Award of an Option will be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the exercise price, the term of the Option, the number of Shares subject to the Option, the exercise restrictions, if any, applicable to the Option, and such other terms and conditions as the Administrator, in its sole discretion, will determine. Limitations . Each Option will be designated in the Award Agreement as either an Incentive Stock Option or a Nonstatutory Stock Option. Notwithstanding such designation, however, to the extent that the aggregate Fair Market Value of the Shares with respect to which Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by the Participant during any calendar year (under all plans of the Company and any Parent or Subsidiary) exceeds one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), such Options will be treated as Nonstatutory Stock Options. For purposes of this Section 6(c), Incentive Stock Options will be taken into account in the order in which they were granted, the Fair Market Value of the Shares will be determined as of the time the Option with respect to such Shares is granted, and calculation will be performed in accordance with Code Section 422 and Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder. Term of Option . The term of each Option will be stated in the Award Agreement; provided, however, that the term will be no more than ten (10) years from the date of grant thereof. In the case of an Incentive Stock Option granted to a Participant who, at the time the Incentive Stock Option is granted, owns stock representing more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company or any Parent or Subsidiary, the term of the Incentive Stock Option will be five (5) years from the date of grant or such shorter term as may be provided in the Award Agreement. Option Exercise Price and Consideration . Exercise Price . The per Share exercise price for the Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of an Option will be determined by the Administrator, but will be no less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value per Share on the date of grant. In addition, in the case of an Incentive Stock Option granted to an Employee who owns stock representing more than ten percent (10%) of the voting power of all classes of stock of the Company or any Parent or Subsidiary, the per Share exercise price will be no less than one hundred ten percent (110%) of the Fair Market Value per Share on the date of grant. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 6(e)(i), Options may be granted with a per Share exercise price of less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value per Share on the date of grant pursuant to a transaction described in, and in a manner consistent with, Code Section 424(a). Waiting Period and Exercise Dates . At the time an Option is granted, the Administrator will fix the period within which the Option may be exercised and will determine any conditions that must be satisfied before the Option may be exercised. 7 Form of Consideration . The Administrator will determine the acceptable form of consideration for exercising an Option, including the method of payment. In the case of an Incentive Stock Option, the Administrator will determine the acceptable form of consideration at the time of grant. Such consideration may consist entirely of: (1) cash; (2) check; (3) promissory note, to the extent permitted by Applicable Laws, (4) other Shares, provided that such Shares have a Fair Market Value on the date of surrender equal to the aggregate exercise price of the Shares as to which such Option will be exercised and provided further that accepting such Shares will not result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company, as the Administrator determines in its sole discretion; (5) consideration received by the Company under cashless exercise program (whether through a broker or otherwise) implemented by the Company in connection with the Plan; (6) by net exercise, (7) such other consideration and method of payment for the issuance of Shares to the extent permitted by Applicable Laws, or (8) any combination of the foregoing methods of payment. In making its determination as to the type of consideration to accept, the Administrator will consider if acceptance of such consideration may be reasonably expected to benefit the Company. Exercise of Option . Procedure for Exercise; Rights as a Stockholder . Any Option granted hereunder will be exercisable according to the terms of the Plan and at such times and under such conditions as determined by the Administrator and set forth in the Award Agreement. An Option may not be exercised for a fraction of a Share. An Option will be deemed exercised when the Company receives: (i) notice of exercise (in such form as the Administrator may specify from time to time) from the person entitled to exercise the Option, and (ii) full payment for the Shares with respect to which the Option is exercised (together with applicable tax withholding). Full payment may consist of any consideration and method of payment authorized by the Administrator and permitted by the Award Agreement and the Plan. Shares issued upon exercise of an Option will be issued in the name of the Participant or, if requested by the Participant, in the name of the Participant and his or her spouse. Until the Shares are issued (as evidenced by the appropriate entry on the books of the Company or of a duly authorized transfer agent of the Company), no right to vote or receive dividends or any other rights as a stockholder will exist with respect to the Shares subject to an Option, notwithstanding the exercise of the Option. The Company will issue (or cause to be issued) such Shares promptly after the Option is exercised. No adjustment will be made for a dividend or other right for which the record date is prior to the date the Shares are issued, except as provided in Section 13 of the Plan. Exercising an Option in any manner will decrease the number of Shares thereafter available, both for purposes of the Plan and for sale under the Option, by the number of Shares as to which the Option is exercised. Termination of Relationship as a Service Provider . If a Participant ceases to be a Service Provider, other than upon the Participant's termination as the result of the Participant's death or Disability, the Participant may exercise his or her Option within thirty (30) days of termination, or such longer period of time as is specified in the Award Agreement (but in no event later than the expiration of the term of such Option as set forth in the Award Agreement) to the extent that the Option is vested on the date of termination. Unless otherwise provided by the Administrator, if on the date of termination the Participant is not vested as to his or her entire Option, the Shares covered by the unvested portion of the Option will revert to the Plan. If after termination the Participant does not exercise his or her Option within the time specified by the Administrator, the Option will terminate, and the Shares covered by such Option will revert to the Plan. 8 Disability of Participant . If a Participant ceases to be a Service Provider as a result of the Participant's Disability, the Participant may exercise his or her Option within six (6) months of termination, or such longer period of time as is specified in the Award Agreement (but in no event later than the expiration of the term of such Option as set forth in the Award Agreement) to the extent the Option is vested on the date of termination. Unless otherwise provided by the Administrator, if on the date of termination the Participant is not vested as to his or her entire Option, the Shares covered by the unvested portion of the Option will revert to the Plan. If after termination the Participant does not exercise his or her Option within the time specified herein, the Option will terminate, and the Shares covered by such Option will revert to the Plan. Death of Participant . If a Participant dies while a Service Provider, the Option may be exercised within six (6) months following the Participant's death, or within such longer period of time as is specified in the Award Agreement (but in no event later than the expiration of the term of such Option as set forth in the Award Agreement) to the extent that the Option is vested on the date of death, by the Participant's designated beneficiary, provided such beneficiary has been designated prior to the Participant's death in a form acceptable to the Administrator. If no such beneficiary has been designated by the Participant, then such Option may be exercised by the personal representative of the Participant's estate or by the person(s) to whom the Option is transferred pursuant to the Participant's will or in accordance with the laws of descent and distribution. Unless otherwise provided by the Administrator, if at the time of death Participant is not vested as to his or her entire Option, the Shares covered by the unvested portion of the Option will immediately revert to the Plan. If the Option is not so exercised within the time specified herein, the Option will terminate, and the Shares covered by such Option will revert to the Plan.

7. STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS. Grant of Stock Appreciation Rights . Subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan, a Stock Appreciation Right may be granted to Service Providers at any time and from time to time as will be determined by the Administrator, in its sole discretion. Number of Shares . The Administrator will have complete discretion to determine the number of Shares subject to any Award of Stock Appreciation Rights. Exercise Price and Other Terms . The per Share exercise price for the Shares that will determine the amount of the payment to be received upon exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right as set forth in Section 7(f) will be determined by the Administrator and will be no less than one hundred percent (100%) of the Fair Market Value per Share on the date of grant. Otherwise, the Administrator, subject to the provisions of the Plan, will have complete discretion to determine the terms and conditions of Stock Appreciation Rights granted under the Plan. 9 Stock Appreciation Right Agreement . Each Stock Appreciation Right grant will be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the exercise price, the term of the Stock Appreciation Right, the conditions of exercise, and such other terms and conditions as the Administrator, in its sole discretion, will determine. Expiration of Stock Appreciation Rights . A Stock Appreciation Right granted under the Plan will expire upon the date determined by the Administrator, in its sole discretion, and set forth in the Award Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the rules of Section 6(d) relating to the maximum term and Section 6(f) relating to exercise also will apply to Stock Appreciation Rights. Payment of Stock Appreciation Right Amount . Upon exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right, a Participant will be entitled to receive payment from the Company in an amount determined by multiplying: The difference between the Fair Market Value of a Share on the date of exercise over the exercise price; times The number of Shares with respect to which the Stock Appreciation Right is exercised. At the discretion of the Administrator, the payment upon Stock Appreciation Right exercise may be in cash, in Shares of equivalent value, or in some combination thereof. 8. RESTRICTED STOCK. Grant of Restricted Stock . Subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, the Administrator, at any time and from time to time, may grant Shares of Restricted Stock to Service Providers in such amounts as the Administrator, in its sole discretion, will determine. Restricted Stock Agreement . Each Award of Restricted Stock will be evidenced by an Award Agreement that will specify the Period of Restriction, the number of Shares granted, and such other terms and conditions as the Administrator, in its sole discretion, will determine. Unless the Administrator determines otherwise, the Company as escrow agent will hold Shares of Restricted Stock until the restrictions on such Shares have lapsed. Transferability . Except as provided in this Section 8 or as the Administrator determines, Shares of Restricted Stock may not be sold, transferred, pledged, assigned, or otherwise alienated or hypothecated until the end of the applicable Period of Restriction. Other Restrictions . The Administrator, in its sole discretion, may impose such other restrictions on Shares of Restricted Stock as it may deem advisable or appropriate. Removal of Restrictions . Except as otherwise provided in this Section 8, Shares of Restricted Stock covered by each Restricted Stock grant made under the Plan will be released from escrow as soon as practicable after the last day of the Period of Restriction or at such other time as the Administrator may determine. The Administrator, in its discretion, may accelerate the time at which any restrictions will lapse or be removed. 10 Voting Rights . During the Period of Restriction, Service Providers holding Shares of Restricted Stock granted hereunder may exercise full voting rights with respect to those Shares, unless the Administrator determines otherwise. Dividends and Other Distributions . During the Period of Restriction, Service Providers holding Shares of Restricted Stock will be entitled to receive all dividends and other distributions paid with respect to such Shares, unless the Administrator provides otherwise. If any such dividends or distributions are paid in Shares, the Shares will be subject to the same restrictions on transferability and forfeitability as the Shares of Restricted Stock with respect to which they were paid. Return of Restricted Stock to Company . On the date set forth in the Award Agreement, the Restricted Stock for which restrictions have not lapsed will revert to the Company and again will become available for grant under the Plan.

9. RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS. Grant . Restricted Stock Units may be granted at any time and from time to time as determined by the Administrator. After the Administrator determines that it will grant Restricted Stock Units, it will advise the Participant in an Award Agreement of the terms, conditions, and restrictions related to the grant, including the number of Restricted Stock Units. Vesting Criteria and Other Terms . The Administrator will set vesting criteria in its discretion, which, depending on the extent to which the criteria are met, will determine the number of Restricted Stock Units that will be paid out to the Participant. The Administrator may set vesting criteria based upon the achievement of Company-wide, business unit, or individual goals (including, but not limited to, continued employment or service), or any other basis determined by the Administrator in its discretion. Earning Restricted Stock Units . Upon meeting the applicable vesting criteria, the Participant will be entitled to receive a payout as determined by the Administrator. Notwithstanding the foregoing, at any time after the grant of Restricted Stock Units, the Administrator, in its sole discretion, may reduce or waive any vesting criteria that must be met to receive a payout. Form and Timing of Payment . Payment of earned Restricted Stock Units will be made as soon as practicable after the date(s) determined by the Administrator and set forth in the Award Agreement. The Administrator, in its sole discretion, may settle earned Restricted Stock Units in cash, Shares, or a combination of both. Cancellation . On the date set forth in the Award Agreement, all unearned Restricted Stock Units will be forfeited to the Company. 11 COMPLIANCE WITH CODE SECTION 409A . Awards will be designed and operated in such a manner that they are either exempt from the application of, or comply with, the requirements of Code Section 409a, except as otherwise determined in the sole discretion of the administrator. The Plan and each Award Agreement under the plan is intended to meet the requirements of Code Section 409a and will be construed and interpreted in accordance with such intent, except as otherwise determined in the sole discretion of the Administrator. To the extent that an Award or payment, or the settlement or deferral thereof, is subject to Code Section 409a the Award will be granted, paid, settled or deferred in a manner that will meet the requirements of Code Section 409a, such that the grant, payment, settlement or deferral will not be subject to the additional tax or interest applicable under Code Section 409a. LEAVES OF ABSENCE/TRANSFER BETWEEN LOCATIONS . Unless the Administrator provides otherwise, vesting of Awards granted hereunder will be suspended during any unpaid leave of absence. A Participant will not cease to be an employee in the case of (i) any leave of absence approved by the Company or (ii) transfers between locations of the Company or between the Company, its Parent, or any Subsidiary. For purposes of Incentive Stock Options, no such leave may exceed three (3) months, unless reemployment upon expiration of such leave is guaranteed by statute or contract. If reemployment upon expiration of a leave of absence approved by the Company is not so guaranteed, then six (6) months following the first (1 st ) day of such leave, any Incentive Stock Option held by the participant will cease to be treated as an Incentive Stock Option and will be treated for tax purposes as a Nonstatutory Stock Option. LIMITED TRANSFERABILITY OF AWARDS. Unless determined otherwise by the Administrator, Awards may not be sold, pledged, assigned, hypothecated, or otherwise transferred in any manner other than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution, and may be exercised, during the lifetime of the Participant, only by the Participant. If the Administrator makes an Award transferable, such Award may only be transferred (i) by will, (ii) by the laws of descent and distribution, or (iii) as permitted by Rule 701 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Further, until the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, or after the Administrator determines that it is, will, or may no longer be relying upon the exemption from registration under the Exchange Act as set forth in Rule 12h-1(f) promulgated under the Exchange Act, an Option, or prior to exercise, the Shares subject to the Option, may not be pledged, hypothecated or otherwise transferred or disposed of, in any manner, including by entering into any short position, any "put equivalent position" or any "call equivalent position" (as defined in Rule 16a-1(h) and Rule 16a-1(b) of the Exchange Act, respectively), other than to (i) persons who are "family members" (as defined in Rule 701(c)(3) of the Securities Act) through gifts or domestic relations orders, or (ii) to an executor or guardian of the Participant upon the death or disability of the Participant. Notwithstanding the foregoing sentence, the Administrator, in its sole discretion, may determine to permit transfers to the Company or in connection with a Change in Control or other acquisition transactions involving the Company to the extent permitted by Rule 12h-1(f). 12 13. ADJUSTMENTS; DISSOLUTION OR LIQUIDATION; MERGER OR CHANGE IN CONTROL. Adjustments . In the event that any dividend or other distribution (whether in the form of cash, Shares, other securities, or other property), recapitalization, stock split, reverse stock split, reorganization, merger, consolidation, split-up,spin-off, combination, repurchase, or exchange of Shares or other securities of the Company, or other change in the corporate structure of the Company affecting the Shares occurs, the Administrator, in order to prevent diminution or enlargement of the benefits or potential benefits intended to be made available under the Plan, will adjust the number and class of shares of stock that may be delivered under the Plan and/or the number, class, and price of shares of stock covered by each outstanding Award; provided, however, that the Administrator will make such adjustments to an Award required by Section 25102(o) of the California Corporations Code to the extent the Company is relying upon the exemption afforded thereby with respect to the Award. Dissolution or Liquidation . In the event of the proposed dissolution or liquidation of the Company, the Administrator will notify each Participant as soon as practicable prior to the effective date of such proposed transaction. To the extent it has not been previously exercised, an Award will terminate immediately prior to the consummation of such proposed action. Merger or Change in Control . In the event of a merger of the Company with or into another corporation or other entity or a Change in Control, each outstanding Award will be treated as the Administrator determines (subject to the provisions of the following paragraph) without a Participant's consent, including, without limitation, that (i) Awards will be assumed, or substantially equivalent Awards will be substituted, by the acquiring or succeeding corporation (or an affiliate thereof) with appropriate adjustments as to the number and kind of shares and prices; (ii) upon written notice to a Participant, that the Participant's Awards will terminate upon or immediately prior to the consummation of such merger or Change in Control; outstanding Awards will vest and become exercisable, realizable, or payable, or restrictions applicable to an Award will lapse, in whole or in part prior to or upon consummation of such merger or Change in Control, and, to the extent the Administrator determines, terminate upon or immediately prior to the effectiveness of such merger or Change in Control; (iv) (A) the termination of an Award in exchange for an amount of cash and/or property, if any, equal to the amount that would have been attained upon the exercise of such Award or realization of the Participant's rights as of the date of the occurrence of the transaction (and, for the avoidance of doubt, if as of the date of the occurrence of the transaction the Administrator determines in good faith that no amount would have been attained upon the exercise of such Award or realization of the Participant's rights, then such Award may be terminated by the Company without payment), or (B) the replacement of such Award with other rights or property selected by the Administrator in its sole discretion; or (v) any combination of the foregoing. In taking any of the actions permitted under this subsection 13(c), the Administrator will not be obligated to treat all Awards, all Awards held by a Participant, or all Awards of the same type, similarly. 13 In the event that the successor corporation does not assume or substitute for the Award (or portion thereof), the Participant will fully vest in and have the right to exercise all of his or her outstanding Options and Stock Appreciation Rights, including Shares as to which such Awards would not otherwise be vested or exercisable, all restrictions on Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Units will lapse, and, with respect to Awards with performance- based vesting, all performance goals or other vesting criteria will be deemed achieved at one hundred percent (100%) of target levels and all other terms and conditions met. In addition, if an Option or Stock Appreciation Right is not assumed or substituted in the event of a merger or Change in Control, the Administrator will notify the Participant in writing or electronically that the Option or Stock Appreciation Right will be exercisable for a period of time determined by the Administrator in its sole discretion, and the Option or Stock Appreciation Right will terminate upon the expiration of such period. For the purposes of this subsection 13(c), an Award will be considered assumed if, following the merger or Change in Control, the Award confers the right to purchase or receive, for each Share subject to the Award immediately prior to the merger or Change in Control, the consideration (whether stock, cash, or other securities or property) received in the merger or Change in Control by holders of Common Stock for each Share held on the effective date of the transaction (and if holders were offered a choice of consideration, the type of consideration chosen by the holders of a majority of the outstanding Shares); provided, however, that if such consideration received in the merger or Change in Control is not solely common stock of the successor corporation or its Parent, the Administrator may, with the consent of the successor corporation, provide for the consideration to be received upon the exercise of an Option or Stock Appreciation Right or upon the payout of a Restricted Stock Unit, for each Share subject to such Award, to be solely common stock of the successor corporation or its Parent equal in fair market value to the per share consideration received by holders of Common Stock in the merger or Change in Control. Notwithstanding anything in this Section 13(c) to the contrary, an Award that vests, is earned or paid-out upon the satisfaction of one or more performance goals will not be considered assumed if the Company or its successor modifies any of such performance goals without the Participant's consent; provided, however, a modification to such performance goals only to reflect the successor corporation's post-Change in Control corporate structure will not be deemed to invalidate an otherwise valid Award assumption. Notwithstanding anything in this Section 13(c) to the contrary, if a payment under an Award Agreement is subject to Code Section 409A and if the change in control definition contained in the Award Agreement does not comply with the definition of "change of control" for purposes of a distribution under Code Section 409A, then any payment of an amount that is otherwise accelerated under this Section will be delayed until the earliest time that such payment would be permissible under Code Section 409A without triggering any penalties applicable under Code Section 409A.

14. TAX WITHHOLDING. Withholding Requirements . Prior to the delivery of any Shares or cash pursuant to an Award (or exercise thereof), the Company will have the power and the right to deduct or withhold, or require a Participant to remit to the Company, an amount sufficient to satisfy federal, state, local, foreign or other taxes (including the Participant's FICA obligation) required to be withheld with respect to such Award (or exercise thereof). 14 Withholding Arrangements . The Administrator, in its sole discretion and pursuant to such procedures as it may specify from time to time, may permit a Participant to satisfy such tax withholding obligation, in whole or in part by (without limitation) (i) paying cash, (ii) electing to have the Company withhold otherwise deliverable Shares having a Fair Market Value equal to the minimum statutory amount required to be withheld, (iii) delivering to the Company already-owned Shares having a Fair Market Value equal to the statutory amount required to be withheld, provided the delivery of such Shares will not result in any adverse accounting consequences, as the Administrator determines in its sole discretion, or (iv) selling a sufficient number of Shares otherwise deliverable to the Participant through such means as the Administrator may determine in its sole discretion (whether through a broker or otherwise) equal to the amount required to be withheld. The amount of the withholding requirement will be deemed to include any amount which the Administrator agrees may be withheld at the time the election is made, not to exceed the amount determined by using the maximum federal, state or local marginal income tax rates applicable to the Participant with respect to the Award on the date that the amount of tax to be withheld is to be determined. The Fair Market Value of the Shares to be withheld or delivered will be determined as of the date that the taxes are required to be withheld. NO EFFECT ON EMPLOYMENT OR SERVICE . Neither the Plan nor any Award will confer upon a Participant any right with respect to continuing the Participant's relationship as a Service Provider with the Company, nor will they interfere in any way with the Participant's right or the Company's right to terminate such relationship at any time, with or without cause, to the extent permitted by Applicable Laws. DATE OF GRANT . The date of grant of an Award will be, for all purposes, the date on which the Administrator makes the determination granting such award, or such other later date as is determined by the Administrator. Notice of the determination will be provided to each participant within a reasonable time after the date of such grant. TERM OF PLAN . Subject to Section 21 of the Plan, the Plan will become effective upon its adoption by the Board. Unless sooner terminated under Section 18, it will continue in effect for a term of ten (10) years from the later of (a) the effective date of the Plan, or (b) the earlier of the most recent Board or stockholder approval of an increase in the number of Shares reserved for issuance under the Plan. AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION OF THE PLAN. Amendment and Termination . The Board may at any time amend, alter, suspend or terminate the Plan. Stockholder Approval . The Company will obtain stockholder approval of any Plan amendment to the extent necessary and desirable to comply with Applicable Laws. Effect of Amendment or Termination . No amendment, alteration, suspension or termination of the Plan will impair the rights of any Participant, unless mutually agreed otherwise between the Participant and the Administrator, which agreement must be in writing and signed by the Participant and the Company. Termination of the Plan will not affect the Administrator's ability to exercise the powers granted to it hereunder with respect to Awards granted under the Plan prior to the date of such termination. 15 CONDITIONS UPON ISSUANCE OF SHARES. Legal Compliance . Shares will not be issued pursuant to the exercise of an Award unless the exercise of such Award and the issuance and delivery of such Shares will comply with Applicable Laws and will be further subject to the approval of counsel for the Company with respect to such compliance. Investment Representations . As a condition to the exercise of an Award, the Company may require the person exercising such Award to represent and warrant at the time of any such exercise that the Shares are being purchased only for investment and without any present intention to sell or distribute such Shares if, in the opinion of counsel for the Company, such a representation is required. INABILITY TO OBTAIN AUTHORITY . The inability of the Company to obtain authority from any regulatory body having jurisdiction, which authority is deemed by the Company's counsel to be necessary to the lawful issuance and sale of any Shares hereunder, will relieve the Company of any liability in respect of the failure to issue or sell such Shares as to which such requisite authority will not have been obtained. STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL . The Plan will be subject to approval by the stockholders of the company within twelve (12) months after the date the Plan is adopted by the board. Such stockholder approval will be obtained in the manner and to the degree required under Applicable Laws. INFORMATION TO PARTICIPANTS . Beginning on the earlier of (i) the date that the aggregate number of participants under this Plan is five hundred (500) or more and the company is relying on the exemption provided by Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the Exchange Act and (ii) the date that the Company is required to deliver information to participants pursuant to Rule 701 under the Securities Act, and until such time as the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, is no longer relying on the exemption provided by Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the Exchange Act or is no longer required to deliver information to Participants pursuant to Rule 701 under the Securities Act, the Company shall provide to each Participant the information described in paragraphs (e)(3), (4), and (5) of Rule 701 under the Securities Act not less frequently than every six months with the financial statements being not more than 180 days old and with such information provided either by physical or electronic delivery to the Participants or by written notice to the Participants of the availability of the information on an internet site that may be password-protected and of any password needed to access the information. The Company may request that participants agree to keep the information to be provided pursuant to this section confidential. If a participant does not agree to keep the information to be provided pursuant to this section confidential, then the Company will not be required to provide the information unless otherwise required pursuant to Rule 12h-1(f)(1) under the exchange act or rule 701 of the Securities Act. 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:17:05 UTC 0 Latest news on PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. 01:18p SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan PU 12:58p PALO ALTO : Q3 FY2020 Earnings Call Presentation PU 12:32p PALO ALTO : Deloitte partners with Palo Alto Networks to extend its cybersecurit.. PU 05/22 Tech Up After Nvidia, Palo Alto Earnings -- Tech Roundup DJ 05/22 PALO ALTO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU.. AQ 05/21 PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ 05/21 PALO ALTO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/21 PALO ALTO : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results PR 05/21 Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a G.. DJ 05/18 PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. : quaterly earnings release

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 3 380 M EBIT 2020 583 M Net income 2020 -239 M Finance 2020 957 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 -94,2x P/E ratio 2021 -151x EV / Sales2020 6,51x EV / Sales2021 5,32x Capitalization 22 952 M Chart PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 39 Average target price 256,62 $ Last Close Price 237,93 $ Spread / Highest target 28,2% Spread / Average Target 7,86% Spread / Lowest Target -26,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Nikesh Arora Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Amit Singh President Kathleen Ann Bonanno Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Nir Zuk Director & Chief Technology Officer Naveen Zutshi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. 2.89% 22 952 VISA 1.58% 406 345 MASTERCARD -1.23% 296 013 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 39.47% 177 134 AVAST PLC 11.97% 6 317 MIMECAST LIMITED -8.67% 2 488