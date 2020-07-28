AM Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (PESIC) (Arizona). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. PESIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (Palomar) [NASDAQ: PLMR]. Palomar is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

The ratings of PESIC reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of Palomar, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These rating assignments are reflective of PESIC receiving full rating enhancement as a member of Palomar, driven by their implementation of an intercompany pooling agreement, common management and integration into the operations of Palomar.

PESIC is domiciled in Arizona and licensed to transact across all of Palomar’s existing lines of specialty property business, as well as other classes of insurance, including but not limited to casualty and surety lines. PESIC intends to write excess and surplus business on a national basis beginning in the second half of 2020.

