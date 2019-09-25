Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (“Palomar”) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering (the “Offering") of 5,250,000 shares of Palomar’s common stock by affiliates of Genstar Capital (the “Genstar Affiliates”) and certain directors and officers of the Company (together, with the Genstar Affiliates, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $36.50 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 787,500 additional shares of common stock from the Genstar Affiliates at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. Palomar will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering.



Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. Evercore Group L.L.C., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to the Offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 25, 2019. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559, or by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com .

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company and Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 26 states. Palomar Specialty Insurance Company has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

