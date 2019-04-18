AM Best : Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to Palomar Holdings, Inc. Following Initial Public Offering; Affirms Credit Ratings of Member Companies

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term
ICR) of “bbb-” to Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (Delaware), the
ultimate parent and insurance holding company of Palomar Specialty
Insurance Company (PSIC) (headquartered in La Jolla, CA) and Palomar
Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (Palomar Re) (Bermuda). The
outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. Concurrently,
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of PSIC and Palomar Re. The
outlook of these ratings is stable. PSIC and Palomar Re are members of
Palomar Holdings, Inc. These rating actions follow an initial public
offering (IPO) for Palomar Holdings, Inc. on April 17, 2019.
Prior to the IPO, Palomar Holdings, Inc. (Palomar) was renamed from GC
Palomar Holdings and re-domesticated to Delaware from Cayman Islands.
Concurrently, Palomar became the ultimate parent, as the former ultimate
parent, GC Palomar Investor LP (Cayman Islands), was eliminated.
The ratings reflect Palomar’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
Palomar’s capital assessment reflects moderate underwriting leverage, a
sound liquidity position and consistently favorable loss reserve
development that is offset partially by significant reinsurance
dependence.
Adequate operating performance reflects the geographic concentration in
catastrophe prone areas, which results in potential for volatility. This
was evident in 2017, when Palomar’s underwriting results were impacted
adversely by net losses from Hurricane Harvey and Texas wind and
hailstorms. However, despite these losses, Palomar managed to generate
favorable operating earnings for the year.
Palomar’s limited business profile reflects a concentration of business,
given its exposure to catastrophes, primarily a severe earthquake event.
Gross catastrophe leverage for a 1-in-250 year earthquake is elevated,
as depicted in a probable maximum loss analysis. Palomar also maintains
significant dependence on reinsurance to reduce this gross earthquake
exposure. However, given management’s extensive experience in the
residential and commercial earthquake markets and comprehensive
reinsurance program, Palomar has reduced its net catastrophe leverage to
a manageable level with risk management capabilities in line with its
profile.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005513/en/