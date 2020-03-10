|
Pampa Energía S A : Energía Announces Results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019
03/10/2020 | 06:07pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019.
The Company adopted the US Dollar as functional currency ('FC US$') for the reporting of its financial information, effective as from January 1, 2019. However, the information of the comparative periods is reported in local and constant currency ('L&CC') as of December 31, 2018, which are shown in US$ converted by closing nominal exchange rate ('FX'). Moreover, Edenor, Transener, OldelVal, Refinor and TGS continue recording their operations under L&CC, therefore their figures are adjusted by inflation (for further information, see section 2 of this Earnings Release or footnote 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS')).
For the convenience of the reader, it is shown as supplementary information for each segment's quarterly comparative period the figures recorded in local currency and nominal terms ('L&NC') expressed in US$ at average FX, except for the distribution segment and subsidiaries under L&CC, which comparative quarter's figures are shown in L&CC as of December 31, 2019 and expressed in US$ at closing FX.
Main Results for the Fiscal Year 2019
Consolidated net revenues of US$2,836 million1, 3% lower than the US$2,920 million recorded in the fiscal year 2018, due to decreases of 15% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals, 44% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales of US$205 million, partially offset by increases of 35% in power generation and 1% in electricity distribution.
- Power Generation of 15,582 GWh from 15 power plants2
- Electricity sales of 19,974 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 48.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ('boe') per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 343 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of US$915 million, 9% lower than the US$1,001 million for 2018, mainly due to decreases of 31% in electricity distribution, 34% in oil and gas, and 15% in holding and others, partially offset by increases of 20% in power generation, US$29 million in petrochemicals and higher intersegment eliminations of US$1 million.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$692 million, US$468 million higher than the US$224 million gain in 2018, mainly due to the on-time non-cash gain for the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities and lower accrual of losses from FX difference as a result of change to FC US$, partially offset by decrease at operating margins in electricity distribution and oil and gas.
Main Results for the Fourth Quarter 2019 ('Q4 19')4
Consolidated net revenues of US$702 million, a 10% higher than the US$640 million recorded for the fourth quarter 2018 ('Q4 18'), explained by increases of 2% in power generation and 37% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 22% in oil and gas, 2% in petrochemicals, 45% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales (US$10 million).
- Power Generation of 3,805 GWh from 15 power plants
- Electricity sales of 4,745 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 47.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 91 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of US$170 million, 3% higher compared to the US$165 million reached at Q4 18, due to increases of 9% in power generation, US$8 million in electricity distribution, lower losses of US$18 million in petrochemicals and higher intersegment eliminations for US$2 million, partially offset by decreases of 56% in oil and gas and 11% in holding and others.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$9 million, US$280 million lower than the gain of US$289 million in Q4 18, mainly due to lower RECPAM recorded, due to the passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, lower gains from the participation in joint businesses and affiliates, and a higher loss from impairment of fixed assets.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, in millions)
Figures in million
FC US$ as of 12.31.2019
L&CC as of 12.31.2018
AR$
US$ FX 59.89
AR$
US$ FX 37.7
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
210,056
3,507
125,005
3,316
Intangible assets
9,068
151
6,080
161
Right-of-use assets
930
16
-
-
Deferred tax assets
1,702
28
80
2
Investments in joint ventures and associates
30,638
511
15,333
407
Financial assets at amortized cost
1,048
18
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
671
11
422
11
Other assets
45
1
33
1
Trade and other receivables
4,711
79
9,521
253
Total non-current assets
258,869
4,322
156,474
4,151
Inventories
9,175
153
5,169
137
Financial assets at amortized cost
3,224
54
1,330
35
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
21,867
365
15,273
405
Derivative financial instruments
214
4
3
-
Trade and other receivables
33,583
561
26,489
703
Cash and cash equivalents
13,496
225
9,097
241
Total current assets
81,559
1,362
57,361
1,521
Total assets
340,428
5,684
213,835
5,672
EQUITY
Share capital
1,677
46
1,874
50
Share capital adjustment
9,826
260
9,826
260
Share premium
19,570
510
18,499
491
Treasury shares
71
1
25
-
Treasury shares adjustment
27
1
134
4
Treasury shares cost
(2,527)
(44)
(1,490)
(39)
Legal reserve
1,753
42
904
24
Voluntary reserve
17,727
422
7,355
195
Other reserves
(771)
(18)
(483)
(13)
Retained earnings
51,844
726
15,193
403
Other comprehensive income
15,668
(29)
(314)
(9)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
114,865
1,917
51,523
1,366
Non-controlling interest
29,397
492
16,160
429
Total equity
144,262
2,409
67,683
1,795
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
265
4
153
4
Provisions
8,703
145
5,499
146
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
590
10
1,034
27
Deferred revenue
270
5
275
7
Taxes payables
263
4
542
14
Deferred tax liabilities
22,068
368
15,354
407
Defined benefit plans
1,606
27
1,175
31
Salaries and social security payable
241
4
163
4
Borrowings
105,629
1,764
69,189
1,835
Trade and other payables
5,419
90
8,162
220
Total non-current liabilities
145,054
2,421
101,546
2,695
Provisions
1,206
20
871
23
Deferred revenue
5
-
5
-
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
3,154
53
1,084
29
Taxes payables
4,316
72
2,052
54
Defined benefit plans
230
4
162
4
Salaries and social security payable
3,834
65
2,726
72
Derivative financial instruments
204
3
49
1
Borrowings
10,974
183
12,901
342
Trade and other payables
27,189
454
24,756
657
Total current liabilities
51,112
854
44,606
1,182
Total liabilities
196,166
3,275
146,152
3,877
Total liabilities and equity
340,428
5,684
213,835
5,672
Consolidated Income Statement
(For the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019 and 2018, in millions)
Fiscal Year
Fourth Quarter
Figures in million
2019*
2018†
2019*
2018†
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
154,642
2,836
110,080
2,920
44,603
702
24,147
640
Cost of sales
(112,433)
(2,032)
(74,161)
(1,967)
(34,631)
(551)
(18,321)
(486)
Gross profit
42,209
804
35,919
953
9,972
151
5,826
154
Selling expenses
(8,645)
(148)
(6,451)
(171)
(2,860)
(44)
(1,839)
(49)
Administrative expenses
(9,179)
(174)
(7,751)
(206)
(3,293)
(53)
(2,238)
(60)
Exploration expenses
(463)
(9)
(45)
(1)
(308)
(5)
(33)
(1)
Other operating income
2,088
40
6,842
181
731
13
763
20
Other operating expenses
(4,617)
(86)
(7,526)
(200)
(1,428)
(22)
(1,687)
(45)
Impairment of PPE and intangible assets
(3,713)
(62)
(1,195)
(32)
(3,713)
(62)
(1,195)
(32)
Results for participation in joint businesses and associates
5,855
101
4,464
118
2,426
39
3,959
105
Results from sale of equity share in companies
-
-
1,052
28
-
-
1,052
28
Agreement from regularization of liabilities
17,095
285
-
-
1,799
19
-
-
Operating income
40,630
751
25,309
670
3,326
36
4,608
120
RECPAM
11,186
187
23,696
629
2,672
39
6,479
172
Financial income
4,483
96
3,751
99
824
13
1,395
37
Financial costs
(15,759)
(299)
(11,944)
(316)
(5,090)
(80)
(3,715)
(98)
Other financial results
4,891
113
(32,365)
(858)
2,925
57
3,322
90
Financial results, net
4,801
97
(16,862)
(446)
1,331
29
7,481
201
Profit before tax
45,431
848
8,447
224
4,657
65
12,089
321
Income tax
(6,124)
(48)
(658)
(17)
(3,296)
(55)
(1,499)
(40)
Net income for continuing operations
39,307
800
7,789
207
1,361
10
10,590
281
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
3,019
80
-
-
(2)
(0)
Net income for the period
39,307
800
10,808
287
1,361
10
10,588
281
Attributable to the owners of the Company
33,012
692
8,435
224
1,149
9
10,903
289
Continuing operations
33,012
692
5,506
146
1,149
9
10,905
289
Discontinued operations
-
-
2,929
78
-
-
(2)
(0)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
6,295
108
2,373
63
212
1
(315)
(8)
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
18.35
0.38
4.31
0.11
0.68
0.01
5.73
0.15
From continuing operations
18.35
0.38
2.81
0.07
0.68
0.01
5.74
0.15
From discontinued operations
-
-
1.50
0.04
-
-
(0.00)
-
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
458.76
9.62
107.65
2.86
17.00
0.13
143.37
3.80
From continuing operations
458.76
9.62
70.27
1.87
17.00
0.13
143.40
3.80
From discontinued operations
-
-
37.38
0.99
-
-
(0.03)
-
Note: * FC US$ was adopted on April 1, 2019, effective as from January 1, 2019 for Pampa Energía stand-alone and generation subsidiaries Los Nihuiles hydroelectric power plant ('HINISA'), Diamante hydroelectric power plant ('HIDISA') and Piedra Buena thermal power plant ('CPB'), as well as affiliates Greenwind and CTBSA, among others. The 2019 and Q4 19 results are disclosed in AR$ converted at transactional FX.
L&CC applies as from July 1, 2018 retrospectively and prospectively for subsidiaries Edenor (electricity distribution segment), OldeVal (oil and gas segment), Refinor, TGS and Transener (holding and others segment). Figures in AR$ for 2019 and Q4 19 are adjusted by average inflation as of December 31, 2019 for approximately 21.2% and 5.5%, respectively, and the disclosure in US$ results from converting by a closing FX of AR$59.89 per US$.
† Figures for 2018 and Q4 18 are recorded in AR$ and adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2018 for approximately 19.2% and 5.4%, respectively, and shown in US$ at a closing FX of AR$37.70 per US$.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the Conference Call
There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa's Q4 19 results on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.
The host will be Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please connect to http://bit.ly/PampaWebPhone or dial +54 (11) 3984-5677 in Argentina, +1 (844) 717-6837 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-6394 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password 'Pampa Energía' and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference at http://bit.ly/PampaQ419Call. Please download the Q4 19 Conference Call Presentation from our IR website.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
For further information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
Chief Executive Officer – CEO
Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president
Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates
Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer
The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
1 Under the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'.
2 Includes the operation of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets co-controlled by Pampa and of which holds 50% of equity stake.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on December 31, 2019 and of 2018 are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the fiscal years of 2019 and 2018, and the nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-results-for-the-fiscal-year-and-quarter-ended-on-december-31-2019-301021130.html
SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
|
|