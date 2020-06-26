Pampa Energía S A : Amendment to the VII Share Buyback Program

Release

Buenos Aires, June 25, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Board of Directors of Pampa approved today the amendment to the following items of the terms and conditions of the share repurchase program approved on April 13, 2020, keeping the remaining terms and conditions timely approved unchanged:

Amendmento to the item No 2. Maximum amount: up to AR$3.6 billion or the lower amount that reaches the repurchase of 10% of Pampa's capital stock, and shall never surpass the limit referred to in item 5 of this program; and

up to AR$3.6 billion or the lower amount that reaches the repurchase of 10% of Pampa's capital stock, and shall never surpass the limit referred to in item 5 of this program; and Amendment to the item No 3. Maximum price: up to a price of US$11 per American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') in the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and up to AR$52.80 per ordinary share in the Bolsas y Mercados S.A. ('ByMA').

