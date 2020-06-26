Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Pampa Energía S.A.    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 06/25
47.7 ARS   +7.55%
12:04aPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Amendment to the VII Share Buyback Program
PU
06/08Emerging market corporate credit quality down but not out
RE
06/02PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pampa Energía S A : Amendment to the VII Share Buyback Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 12:04am EDT

Release

Buenos Aires, June 25, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Board of Directors of Pampa approved today the amendment to the following items of the terms and conditions of the share repurchase program approved on April 13, 2020, keeping the remaining terms and conditions timely approved unchanged:

  • Amendmento to the item No 2. Maximum amount: up to AR$3.6 billion or the lower amount that reaches the repurchase of 10% of Pampa's capital stock, and shall never surpass the limit referred to in item 5 of this program; and
  • Amendment to the item No 3. Maximum price: up to a price of US$11 per American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') in the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and up to AR$52.80 per ordinary share in the Bolsas y Mercados S.A. ('ByMA').

For further information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - CEO
Gabriel Cohen - CFO
Lida Wang - Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 04:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
12:04aPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Amendment to the VII Share Buyback Program
PU
06/08Emerging market corporate credit quality down but not out
RE
06/02PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
AQ
05/13PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q1 20 Conference Call Script
PU
05/13PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q1 20 Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/12PAMPA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q1 20 Earnings Release
PU
05/09PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : II Amendment Regarding 8th Item on the Agenda for the Meetin..
PU
05/04PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
PU
05/01PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 B 2 534 M 2 534 M
Net income 2020 -3 109 M -44,3 M -44,3 M
Net Debt 2020 102 B 1 458 M 1 458 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74 783 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 53,70 ARS
Last Close Price 47,70 ARS
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Gabriel Cohen CFO & Non-Independent Director
Damián Miguel Mindlin Non-Independent Director & Marketing Director
Ricardo Alejandro Torres Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.-4.22%948
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.20%118 285
ENEL S.P.A.7.81%87 313
IBERDROLA10.13%72 419
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.29%69 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.78%59 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group