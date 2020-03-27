Pampa Energía S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meeting on April 29, 2020 0 03/27/2020 | 07:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Call to General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. calls a General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held on April 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at first call, and in the case of the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, at 12 noon, at second call, at the registered office, located at Maipú 1, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, to deal with the following Agenda: Appointment of shareholders to approve and sign the Meeting minutes. Consideration of the Company's Balance Sheet, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes, Independent Auditor's Report, Supervisory Committee's Report,

Annual Report and Report on Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, Management's Discussion and Analysis required by the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, and the additional information required by applicable rules, all for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Consideration of the results for the year and allocation thereof ( upon dealing with this item, the meeting will qualify as an Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting ). Consideration of the Supervisory Committee's performance and their fees for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Consideration of the Directors' performance and fees payable to them for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Consideration of fees payable to the Independent Auditor. Appointment of Regular and Alternate Directors. Appointment of members of the Audit Committee. Appointment of Regular Independent Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor who shall render an opinion on the financial statements for the fiscal year started on January 1, 2020. Determination of fees payable to the Regular Independent Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor who shall render an opinion on the financial statements for the fiscal year commenced on January 1, 2020. Consideration of allocation of a budgetary item for the operation of the Audit Committee. Consideration of: (i) the Merger of Pampa Energía S.A. with Central Piedra Buena S.A. pursuant to Sections 82 et. seq. of the Business Companies Law and Section 80 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (as restated in 2019); (ii) the Non- consolidated Special Balance Sheet of Merger of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and the Consolidated Balance Sheet of Merger as of December 31,

2019, together with the relevant independent auditor's report and reports issued by the Supervisory Committee; (iii) the preliminary merger agreement; and (iv) the granting of authorizations to enter into the final merger agreement ( upon dealing with this item, the meeting will qualify as an Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting ). Consideration of amendment to Section four of the Bylaws. Approval of Restated Bylaws ( upon dealing with this item, the meeting will qualify as an

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ). Grant of authorizations to carry out the proceedings and filings necessary to obtain the relevant registrations. NOTE 1: Shareholders shall send the relevant certificates evidencing the balance of their book-entry accounts, issued to such effect by Caja de Valores S.A., to Maipú 1, Ground Floor, City of Buenos Aires or by e-mail to legalcorporativo@pampaenergia.com, on any business day from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm until and including April 23, 2020. We kindly ask you to inform your mail and phone number when you register, in order to keep you informed of any measures to be taken in relation with the Meeting. NOTE 2: According to the provisions of the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013, when enrolling to participate at the Meeting, the Shareholder shall report the following data: first and last name or complete corporate name; type and number of identity document in the case of natural persons or registration data in the case of legal entities, expressly indicating the Registry where they are registered with and its jurisdiction, domicile and type of domicile. The same information must be filed by any person who attends the Meeting as representative of a shareholder. NOTE 3: Shareholders are hereby reminded that, in accordance with the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013, in the event of shareholders that are entities organized abroad, (i) information shall be given about the ultimate beneficial owners of the shares that comprise the capital stock of the foreign company and the number of shares that shall be voted by them, stating first and last name, nationality, actual domicile, date of birth, national identity document or passport number, taxpayer identification number (CUIT), worker's identification number (CUIL) or any other form of tax identification and occupation, and (ii) proof shall be submitted of their registration pursuant to the terms of Sections 118 or 123 of the Business Companies Law No. 19,550, as amended, and the representative appointed to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting shall be duly registered with the relevant Public Registry or provide evidence of its capacity as duly appointed proxy. NOTE 4: In addition, if the shareholder is a trust or any other similar entity, or a foundation or any other similar entity, whether public or private, it shall be required to comply with Section 26, Chapter II, Title II of the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013. NOTE 5: The Shareholders are hereby required to be present at least 15 minutes in advance of the time scheduled for holding the Meeting. NOTE 6: The Company will evaluate the evolution of the national health emergency and the measures taken by the authorities, and will inform any change to be decided in relation with the meeting. Board proposals regarding the various items on the Agenda for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 29, 2020. The Chairman, while holding the floor, explained that Section 70 of the Capital Markets Law sets forth that the Board of Directors must put forward its proposals to the Shareholders in respect of each of the items on the agenda to be discussed. Having heard the foregoing, after a brief debate in this regard, the Board of Directors RESOLVEDto put forward to the Shareholders the following proposals in respect of the items to be dealt with at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2020 have been put forward to the Shareholders: As concerns the first Agenda item, i.e. , "Appointment of shareholders to approve and sign the Meeting minutes," the Board of Directors proposed that the

Shareholders' Meeting appoint the representatives of JP Morgan and the

Sustainability Guaranty Fund under the charge of the Social Security Office ( Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social - ANSES) to sign the minutes. As concerns the second Agenda item, i.e. : "Consideration of the Company's

Balance Sheet, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in

Shareholders' Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes, Independent Auditor's

Report, Supervisory Committee's Report, Annual Report and Report on Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, Management's Discussion and Analysis required by the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission and the additional information required by the applicable rules, all for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019," the Board of Directors resolved, by unanimous vote, to abstain from making any proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting regarding the approval of the Financial Statements and supplementary documents in order to avoid a potential conflict of interests in that the preparation of the financial statements is among the duties of the Board of Directors. As concerns the third Agenda item, i.e., " Consideration of the results for the year and allocation thereof ", it was informed that the Company does not expect to declare dividends for 2019 because it believes that for prudent administration purposes it is advisable to retain all profits for the purpose of allocating them to and/or having them available for (i) the operation and expansion of our company business, considering the ordinary and extraordinary investments projected to be made, including start-up of the second combined cycle closing of the Genelba thermal power plant, a project that is at the last stage and committed for the second quarter of 2020, the commencement of expansion works to cycle closing at the Ensenada Barragán thermal power plant as well as continuation of the exploration works at our gas and crude oil areas with exposure to Vaca Muerta formation, and development of our reserves of tight gas; (ii) taking advantage of any investment opportunities that may come up and that may entail significant opportunities for business growth, expansion and synergy; (iii) in view of the financial juncture, maintaining an adequate liquidity level that enables us to honor our current and future obligations, if needed, and (iv) taking such actions as may be necessary to safeguard the interests and the value of the Company's shareholders' investments in view of current volatility of the market; all of which is in accordance with the Company's Dividend Policy. The fiscal year showed profits in the amount of $33,012,200,797 and as of December 31, 2019 retained earnings amounted to $51,844,317,714. Consequently, the Board of Directors unanimously proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting the following allocation: (i) the amount of $1,789,507,768 of the Optional Reserve to absorb the negative balance of retained earnings; (ii) the amount of $764,303,874 of the conversion difference allocated to retained earnings to the statutory reserve and $9,368,674,997 to the optional reserve; (iii) 5% of the income for the year and the relevant conversion difference, i.e. the amount of $2,097,391,130, be allocated to the statutory reserve; and (ii) the remaining balance, i.e. the amount of $41,403,455,481 to set up an optional reserve. 4. As concerns the fourth Agenda item, i.e. "Consideration of the Supervisory Committee's performance and their fees for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019," the Board of Directors unanimously proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting approve the performance of duties of the Supervisory Committee and fees payable to them in the amount of $2,779,050, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Board of Directors proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting authorize the payment of advance fees to the members of the Supervisory Committee until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting that shall deal with the financial statements as of December 31, 2020. 5. As concerns the fifth Agenda item, "Consideration of the Directors' performance and fees payable to them for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019", the Board of Directors abstained from making any proposal in order to avoid a potential conflict of interests. Notwithstanding the foregoing, it was informed that the amount to be considered by the Shareholders' Meeting was $312,742,777 and included the Share Compensation Plan approved by the Board of Directors on February 8, 2017 applicable to the directors who are beneficiaries under such plan. With respect to the Executive Officers Compensation Plan approved by the Board of Directors on June 2, 2017, it was clarified that during this fiscal year there were no amounts payable to the beneficiaries under such plan, which is why, according to the terms and conditions thereof, the amounts included as fees payable to the Directors comprise the compensation agreements dated November 6, 2013 entered into between each Executive Officer and Petrolera Pampa S.A., which the Company, as successor to all of such company's rights and obligations, is obliged to continue. In such regard, Mr. Miguel Bein, President of the Company's Compensation Committee, took the floor and mentioned that such committee had assessed the amount of fees to be submitted to the consideration of the Shareholders' Meeting, which includes all fees and compensation payable to the directors on any account during 2019, and concluded that such amount is in accordance with the compensation paid in the local market and the specific circumstances of the Company, as it takes into account the responsibilities of the referred officers, the time devoted to performance of their duties, their expertise and professional reputation, as well as the value of their services in the market. In addition, the Board proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting authorize the payment of advance fees to the directors until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting that shall deal with the financial statements as of December 31, 2020. As concerns the sixth Agenda item, i.e. , "Consideration of fees payable to the Independent Auditor," the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, that the

Shareholders' Meeting approve fees payable to the certifying accountant for work performed in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 for $44,703,894, including fees for the SOX 404 certification required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As concerns the seventh Agenda item, i.e. " Appointment of Regular and Alternate Directors. Appointment of members of the Audit Committee, " and taking into account that on December 31, 2019 the term of office expired for the regular directors Gustavo Mariani, Ricardo Alejandro Torres and Miguel Bein, the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, to reelect Messrs. Gustavo Mariani, Ricardo Alejandro Torres and Miguel Bein.

In addition, considering that on the same date, the term of office also expired for the alternate directors Horacio Jorge Tomás Turri and Victoria Hitce and that the Alternate Director Catalina Lappas has resigned from its position; a motion was made, by unanimous vote, to reelect Mrs. Horacio Jorge Tomás Turri and Victoria Hitce and appoint María Agustina Montes as alternate directors.

Miguel Bein took the floor, in his capacity as President of the Company's

Nominations Committee, and informed that such committee had evaluated the candidates to be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting and, considering the independence, diversity, age, skills, experience, knowledge of the company business and industry factors, the referred Committee had no objections with respect to such candidates.

Finally, in consideration of the foregoing, the Board of Directors proposed that the

Shareholders' Meeting appoint Mr. Miguel Bein as regular member and president of the Audit Committee. As concerns the eighth Agenda item, i.e. "Appointment of Regular Independent

Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor who shall render an opinion on the financial statements for the fiscal year started on January 1, 2020" the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, that the Shareholders' Meeting appoint Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., member of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, appointing Mr. Sergio Cravero as certifying accountant and Messrs. Fernando Rodríguez and Ezequiel Mirazón as certifying accountants for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. As concerns the ninth Agenda item, i.e. "Determination of fees payable to the

Regular Independent Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor who shall render an opinion on the financial statements for the fiscal year commenced on January 1,

2020" the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, that the Shareholders'

Meeting postpone the resolution regarding the approval of fees payable to the independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 until the next annual shareholders' meeting. As concerns the tenth Agenda item, i.e. "Consideration of allocation of a budgetary item for the operation of the Audit Committee," the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, to the Shareholders' Meeting that the Audit Committee's budget for fiscal year 2020 amount to $900,000. As concerns the eleventh Agenda item, i.e. " Consideration of: (i) the Merger of Pampa Energía S.A. with Central Piedra Buena S.A. pursuant to Sections 82 et. seq. of the Business Companies Law and Section 80 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (as restated in 2019); (ii) the Non-consolidated Special Balance Sheet of Merger of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and the Consolidated Balance Sheet of Merger as of December 31, 2019, together with the relevant independent auditor's report and reports issued by the Supervisory Committee; (iii) the preliminary merger agreement; and (iv) the granting of authorizations to enter into the final merger agreement. " The Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, that the

Shareholders' Meeting: (i) approve the merger of the Company with Central Piedra Buena S.A. (the " Merged Company ", and together with the Company, the " Participating Companies "), which consists in dissolution without liquidation of the Merged Company as a result of being merged into the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 82 et seq. of the Business Companies Law and Section 80 et seq. of the Income Tax Law (as restated in 2019), pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the preliminary merger agreement and the merger prospectus; (ii) put on record that as from the date of approval of the merger by the Shareholders' Meetings of the Merger Participating Companies, and until registration of the final merger agreement with the relevant public registries, the Board of Directors of the Company shall manage the business affairs of the Merged Company, with suspension of the management bodies thereof pursuant to Section 84 of the Business Companies Law; (iii) reading of the documents under consideration be omitted as the same have been previously and lawfully made available to the Shareholders reasonably in advance and within the statutory terms; (iv) approve, as presented by the Board of Directors and made available to the Shareholders, the Non-consolidated Special Balance Sheet of Merger of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and the Consolidated Balance Sheet of Merger as of December 31, 2019, together with the relevant independent auditor's reports and reports issued by the Supervisory Committee, and the preliminary merger agreement, including that there is no need to establish the exchange ratio given that the Merged Company is 100% controlled by Pampa directly and indirectly, for which reason there is no need to increase the Company's capital; (v) the Board of Directors be empowered to accept potential formal changes required by the respective controlling authorities to the documents under consideration, provided that such changes are not objected by the Supervisory Committee or the expert accountant; and (vi) powers be delegated to the Regular Directors Marcos Marcelo Mindlin, Gustavo Mariani, Damián Miguel Mindlin, Ricardo Alejandro Torres, Gabriel Cohen, and/or María Carolina Sigwald such that any one of them may individually and indiscriminately agree and sign in the name and on behalf of the Company the relevant final merger agreement. 12. As concerns the twelfth Agenda item, i.e. "Consideration of amendment to Section four of the Bylaws. Approval of Restated Bylaws." The Board of Director proposed that the Shareholders' Meeting approve: (i) an amendment to Section Four of the Bylaws such that the purpose of the Company includes all business activities carried out by Central Piedra Buena S.A., whose merger with Pampa was proposed to be approved under section eleven of the Agenda, i.e. to include as part of its business, "storing" and "by-products" related to electric power "generation process". Accordingly, Section four of Pampa's Bylaws shall be amended to read as follows (proposed amendments are highlighted): "Section 4.- The Company's purpose is to carry out in its own name, through or in association with third parties, for its own account or on behalf of third parties, in Argentina or abroad, the following activities: (a) Industrial: 1) Operations for the generation, transformation, transmission and distribution of electric power; 2) To explore, exploit, prospect, detect, probe and drill hydrocarbon and any other fields, areas and/or wells, and to develop mining activities generally; 3) to purchase, sell, lease and exploit drilling equipment, any spare parts and accessories thereof, and enter into any contracts and perform any acts and transactions related to mining extraction; 4) to manufacture, process, industrialize, purchase, sell, import, export and transport hydrocarbons and any byproducts thereof belonging to the Company or to third parties, either liquid, solid or gaseous; 5) to enter into any kind of contracts for the performance of works and/or services related to the foregoing activities; 6) Exploitation in any manner of agriculture, livestock-farming, fruit-growing,winemaking, olive grove, forestry growth and/or farming establishments; and 7) Production through any form of industrial process of agricultural or winemaking products or by-products.(b) Commercial: Commercial transactions by importing, exporting, selling and purchasing, transporting, storingand distributing products, by-productsand goods related to the electric power generation process, mining production, and agricultural and winemaking products and by-productsincluding the exercise or performance of activities as representative or commission, consignment and other agents. (c) Financial: Financial transactions generally; to extend loans and/or make capital contributions to individuals and companies in connection with business operations performed or to be performed; to provide guarantees, collateral and surety in favor of third parties; to sell, purchase and manage shares, government securities, debentures and other securities on any of the systems and in any form created or to be created, other than transactions falling within the scope of the Financial Entities Law. (d) Investment: Investing activities in undertakings and companies of any nature, in accordance with and subject to the limitations established by applicable laws and regulations; the Company may organize or take part in the organization of companies or purchase and hold equity interests in companies now existing or to be created in the future in Argentina or abroad, be a party to temporary business associations, cooperative associations, joint ventures and business associations. The Company may also, for investment purposes, purchase, develop and dispose of real and personal property of any kind, encumber and convey and receive such property under a lease, a concession or a financial lease. (e) Services: To provide services or act as an agent in its own name or for the benefit of third parties. To fulfill this purpose, the Company has full legal capacity to acquire rights and incur obligations and to perform any acts not prohibited by the laws and these bylaws."; and (ii) to approve the restated Bylaws containing any proposed amendments, and to propose that reading thereof be omitted and a transcription thereof be included below the Shareholders' Meeting Minutes. 13. As concerns the thirteenth Agenda item, i.e. "Grant of authorizations to carry out the proceedings and filings necessary to obtain the relevant registrations," the Board of Directors proposed, by unanimous vote, that the Shareholders' Meeting grant the relevant authorizations to Messrs. Carolina Sigwald, Victoria Hitce, Gerardo Carlos Paz, María Agustina Montes, Maite Zornoza, María Eugenia Sanchez Nuin, Juan Manuel Recio, Débora Gisele Tortosa Chavez, Mabel Silvia Beratta, Diego Alexi Vaca Deiz Eguez, Luis Agustín León Longombardo, María José Maure Bruno, Francisco Trigo Humarán, Micaela Saieg, Martín Ezequiel Gardella, Roberto Mariano Romero de Haz, Paula María Devotto, Gonzalo Carballada, Fabiana Marcela Vidal, Alejandra Paulina Brasesco, Fernando Nicolás Villarruel, Mauricio Penta, Martín García Arango, Fernando Rizzi, and/or Vanesa Russo in order to register the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting and to carry out such other dealings as may be necessary before the relevant entities. Attachments Original document

