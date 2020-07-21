Log in
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
Pampa Energía S A : Deferral of interests' payment date

07/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Buenos Aires, July 21, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs the bondholders of Series T Corporate Bonds issued in 2016 for US$500 million, maturing in 2023 with an interest rate of 7.375% (the '2023 CBs') that the Company will pay the eighth interest period for a total amount of US$18.4 million (the 'Interest Payment') within the 30-day grace period, according to the terms and conditions stipulated in the Indenture that governs the 2023 CBs.

We inform the market that the above-mentioned situation is attributable to the recent modifications to the foreign exchange regulation in force, which involved the extension of the restricted period to access the foreign exchange market (known as the 'MULC') from 30 to 90 days before and from 30 to 90 days after any transfer of securities to depositary entities abroad.

We reaffirm that the aforementioned deferral does not constitute an event of default for the 2023 CBs according to its terms and conditions, given that the Company will proceed with the payment within the grace period established in the Indenture that governs the 2023 CBs.

For further information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - CEO
Gabriel Cohen - CFO
Lida Wang - Investor relations and sustainability officer

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:45:03 UTC
