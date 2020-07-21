Pampa Energía S A : Deferral of interests' payment date

Buenos Aires, July 21, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs the bondholders of Series T Corporate Bonds issued in 2016 for US$500 million, maturing in 2023 with an interest rate of 7.375% (the '2023 CBs') that the Company will pay the eighth interest period for a total amount of US$18.4 million (the 'Interest Payment') within the 30-day grace period, according to the terms and conditions stipulated in the Indenture that governs the 2023 CBs.

We inform the market that the above-mentioned situation is attributable to the recent modifications to the foreign exchange regulation in force, which involved the extension of the restricted period to access the foreign exchange market (known as the 'MULC') from 30 to 90 days before and from 30 to 90 days after any transfer of securities to depositary entities abroad.

We reaffirm that the aforementioned deferral does not constitute an event of default for the 2023 CBs according to its terms and conditions, given that the Company will proceed with the payment within the grace period established in the Indenture that governs the 2023 CBs.

