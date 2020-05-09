Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Pampa Energía S.A.    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pampa Energía S A : II Amendment Regarding 8th Item on the Agenda for the Meeting on May 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

Amendment of the Board proposal regarding the 8th item on the Agenda for the General

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for May 11, 2020.

In relation with the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held on May 11, 2020 and the proposals made by the Board regarding the eight item of the Agenda (i.e. "Appointment of Regular and Alternate Directors. Appointment of members of the Audit Committee,") on May 6th, 2020 we inform that the Board has modified its proposals as it was asked by our shareholder Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social - Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad del Sistema Integrado Previsional in the following way: (a) revoke the proposal to appoint Federico José Basualdo Richards in replacement of Santiago Alberdi, to complete its term;

  1. propose to appoint Juan Santiago Fraschina in replacement of Santiago Alberdi, to complete its term; and (iii) ratify the proposal to appoint Mr. Haroldo Montagu as Alternate Director in replacement of Catalina Lappas, to complete its term.

The rest of the proposals made on items 1-14 remain as made by the Board on April 13, including those proposals made regarding the eight item of the Agenda that were not hereby modified.

Se deja constancia que las restantes propuestas efectuadas en relación a los puntos del Orden del Día 1º a 14º de la Asamblea, incluyendo la propuesta del octavo punto del Orden del Día en todos aquellos términos que no fueron modificados en la presente reunión, continúan vigentes tal como fueron efectuadas en la reunión de Directorio del 13 de abril de 2020.

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 22:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
06:29pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : II Amendment Regarding 8th Item on the Agenda for the Meetin..
PU
05/04PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
PU
05/01PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
AQ
04/14PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meetin..
PU
04/14PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - VII Share Buyback Program
AQ
04/13PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Share Buyback Program VII
PU
03/27PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meetin..
PU
03/11PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q4 19 Conference Call Script
PU
03/11PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q4 19 Conference Call Presentation
PU
03/10PAMPA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2020 181 B
EBIT 2020 22 282 M
Net income 2020 -13 340 M
Debt 2020 98 844 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 81 704 M
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,75  ARS
Last Close Price 50,40  ARS
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Gabriel Cohen CFO & Non-Independent Director
Damián Miguel Mindlin Non-Independent Director & Marketing Director
Ricardo Alejandro Torres Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.-0.20%1 214
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.13%112 441
ENEL S.P.A.-12.50%68 407
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.34%65 797
IBERDROLA-0.61%61 410
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.34%60 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group