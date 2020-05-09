Pampa Energía S A : II Amendment Regarding 8th Item on the Agenda for the Meeting on May 11, 2020

Amendment of the Board proposal regarding the 8th item on the Agenda for the General

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for May 11, 2020.

In relation with the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held on May 11, 2020 and the proposals made by the Board regarding the eight item of the Agenda (i.e. "Appointment of Regular and Alternate Directors. Appointment of members of the Audit Committee,") on May 6th, 2020 we inform that the Board has modified its proposals as it was asked by our shareholder Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social - Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad del Sistema Integrado Previsional in the following way: (a) revoke the proposal to appoint Federico José Basualdo Richards in replacement of Santiago Alberdi, to complete its term;

propose to appoint Juan Santiago Fraschina in replacement of Santiago Alberdi, to complete its term; and (iii) ratify the proposal to appoint Mr. Haroldo Montagu as Alternate Director in replacement of Catalina Lappas, to complete its term.

The rest of the proposals made on items 1-14 remain as made by the Board on April 13, including those proposals made regarding the eight item of the Agenda that were not hereby modified.

Se deja constancia que las restantes propuestas efectuadas en relación a los puntos del Orden del Día 1º a 14º de la Asamblea, incluyendo la propuesta del octavo punto del Orden del Día en todos aquellos términos que no fueron modificados en la presente reunión, continúan vigentes tal como fueron efectuadas en la reunión de Directorio del 13 de abril de 2020.