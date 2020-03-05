Pampa Energía S A : Q4 19 Earnings Release

Consolidated net profit attributable to the owner of the parent of AR$ 1.224,9 million, 15,3% lower than the AR$ 1.446,0 million for the same period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA of AR$ 2.056,1 million, 2,3% lower than the AR$ 2.105,2 million for the same period last year, principally due to a lower operating profit of AR$ 30,1 million and lower depreciations of AR$ 19,0 million.

Consolidated net revenues of AR$ 3.516,3 million, 6,9% lower than the AR$ 3.775,9 million for the same period last year.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the owner of the parent of AR$ 3.984,9 million, 15,2% lower than the AR$ 4.698,3 million for last year, mainly due to a lower operating profit of AR$ 414,8 million and a higher loss in income tax of AR$ 755,1 million, partially offset by a lower loss in financial results of AR$ 341,9 million.

Consolidated EBITDA2 of AR$ 9.019,5 million, 3,5% lower than the AR$ 9.349,5 million for last year, mainly due to a lower operating profit of AR$ 414,8 million, partially offset by higher depreciations of AR$ 84,8 million.

1. Financial Situation

As of December 31st, 2019, consolidated outstanding principal debt amounted to US$ 98,5 million, corresponding exclusively to the Class 2 Notes at 9,75%, of which US$ 5,0 and US$ 2,0 million have been repurchased by Transba and Transener, respectively. In both cases the repurchased Class 2 Notes are in the portfolio. These notes fully amortize in August 2021 and there is no additional financial debt due until that date.

Regarding Transener's qualifications, during the fiscal year 2019 S&P modified the global qualification to "B-" and the local qualification to "raBBB+", in both cases with a negative outlook. The modifications resulted from a readjustment of corporate ratings due to a downgrade of the Argentine Republic on a global scale.

2. Tariff Situation

During the year 2019, as established in the FTR, the ENRE continued with the application of the tariff adjustment mechanism every six months, according to the corresponding formula, which depends on Wholesale Price, Consumer Price and Salaries indexes, as long as the compliance with the "Trigger Clause".

On February 22nd, 2019, the ENRE issued Resolutions Nº 67/19 and 68/19, with the adjustment of 25,15% and 26,53% in the remuneration of Transener and Transba respect the previous semester, accumulating 78,41% and 81,26%, respectively for the period December 2016 - December 2018, to be applied to the remuneration schedule as from February 2019.

On September 25th, 2019, the ENRE issued Resolutions Nº 269/19 and 267/19, with the adjustment of 18,83% and 18,81% in the remuneration of Transener and Transba respect the previous semester, accumulating 112,41% and 115,75%, respectively for the period December 2016 - June 2019, to be applied to the remuneration schedule as from August 2019.

In relation to the procedure to determine the remuneration of the Independent Transmitters under the operation and maintenance period: TIBA (Transba), Fourth Line (Transener), YACYLEC and LITSA, initiated on July 3rd, 2018, to date the ENRE has not yet issued the Resolution in this respect.

To date, the ENRE has not yet been issued with respect to the rate adjustment in the remuneration corresponding to the July - December 2019 semester to be applied to the remuneration schedule as from February 2020.

3. Solidarity Law

On December 23rd, 2019 the Solidarity Law entered into effect, which declared a public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, administrative, pension, tariff, energy, health and social matters, vesting in the PEN the powers conferred by such Law until December 31st, 2020. The main measures are described below:

The maintenance of tariff schemes for electricity and natural gas under federal jurisdiction and the consideration of an extraordinary RTI review for a maximum term of up to 180 days;

The maintenance of the ENRE's authority over Edenor's and Edesur´s electricity distribution utility service until December 31 st , 2020;

, 2020; Set the income tax rate and tax on dividends rate at 30% and 7%, respectively, until the fiscal years starting from 2021;

The inflation adjustment resulting from the application of the comprehensive adjustment provided for by the Income Tax Law, corresponding to the first and second fiscal year as from 2019, should be charged as follows: 1/6 during such fiscal year, and the remaining 5/6, in equal parts, in the immediately following five periods.

