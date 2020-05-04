Log in
Pampa Energía S A : Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds

05/04/2020 | 03:24am EDT

Release

Buenos Aires, April 30, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Company repurchased during April 2020:

  • A face value of US$10.5 million of its bonds maturing in 2023 ('2023 CBs') at an average clean price of US$65.8 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$65.2 million of its 2023 CBs;
  • A face value of US$8.5 million of its bonds maturing in 2027 ('2027 CBs') at an average clean price of US$62.1 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$91.2 million of its 2027 CBs; and
  • A face value of US$0.2 million of its bonds maturing in 2029 ('2029 CBs') at an average clean price of US$59.0 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$7.5 million of its 2029 CBs.

For further information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Torres - Vice-President
Mariano Batistella - Planning, Strategy, Downstream and Affiliates Executive Director
Lida Wang - Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:23:06 UTC
