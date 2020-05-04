Pampa Energía S A : Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds

Release
Buenos Aires, April 30, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Company repurchased during April 2020:
-
A face value of US$10.5 million of its bonds maturing in 2023 ('2023 CBs') at an average clean price of US$65.8 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$65.2 million of its 2023 CBs;
-
A face value of US$8.5 million of its bonds maturing in 2027 ('2027 CBs') at an average clean price of US$62.1 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$91.2 million of its 2027 CBs; and
-
A face value of US$0.2 million of its bonds maturing in 2029 ('2029 CBs') at an average clean price of US$59.0 per face value of US$100, which in addition to those held in treasury by the Company, amounted to a total face value of US$7.5 million of its 2029 CBs.
