PAMPA ENERGIA S A : New Share Buyback Program

Release

New Share Buyback Program

Buenos Aires, August 12, 2019. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Board of Directors of Pampa approved today the program to repurchase own shares. To make this decision, the Board of Directors took into consideration the markets' volatility and the difference between the value of the Company's assets and the quoted price of Pampa in the stock exchanges, which the latter does not reflect the value or the economic reality that currently hold nor its upside potential in the future, resulting in detriment of the Company's shareholders interest. Also, the Board of Directors took into account the Company's strong cash position and availability of funds.

Below it is described the terms and conditions for the new share repurchase program: