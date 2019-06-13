Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  PAMPA ENERGIA S.A    PAMP/6   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGIA S.A

(PAMP/6)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Commissioning of Gas Turbine for the Closing to Combined Cycle at Genelba Thermal Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:59am EDT

Release

Commissioning of Gas Turbine for the Closing to Combined Cycle at Genelba Thermal Power Plant

Buenos Aires, June 13, 2019. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Wholesale Electricity Market Clearing Company (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A. - 'CAMMESA') granted the commercial commissioning to the Gas Turbine 04 ('GEBATG04') at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA') as of 0 hours of June 12, 2019, for an installed capacity of 188 MW. Moreover, CAMMESA granted the commercial commissioning to the capacity increase of the already existing Gas Turbine 03, also known as Genelba Plus, for an additional power capacity of 19 MW. The units, which contribute additional 207 MW to the grid, are part of the Genelba Plus's closing to combined cycle project that also includes the installation of a steam turbine, scheduled to be ready by second quarter of 2020 (the 'Project').

The Project was awarded by Resolution No. 926-E/17 of former Secretariat of Electric Energy ('SEE'), as a result of a Tender for new co-generation and combined cycle projects launched by Resolution SEE No. 287- E/17, and which award was duly informed on October 18, 2017. Once the closing to combined cycle is commissioned, the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') executed with CAMMESA will come in force for a 15- year period.

The estimated investment in the Project amounts to US$350 million, and once works are finalized, the CTGEBA will have two combined cycles with a total installed capacity of approximately 1.2 GW.

For more information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - CEO

Ricardo Torres - Vice President

Mariano Batistella - Planning, Strategy, Downstream and Affiliates Executive Director Lida Wang - Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building

Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000 ri.pampaenergia.com/en investor@pampaenergia.com

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 14:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAMPA ENERGIA S.A
10:59aPAMPA ENERGIA S A : Commissioning of Gas Turbine for the Closing to Combined Cyc..
PU
06/12ADRs End Lower; ArcelorMittal, British American Tobacco and Argentine compani..
DJ
05/31PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Joint Awarding of Ensenada de Barragan Thermal Power Plan..
AQ
05/30PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Joint Awarding of Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant
PU
2018PAMPA ENERGIA : Joins the Corporate Governance plus Panel
AQ
2018PAMPA ENERGIA : Approval of CNV to Pampa's Capital Stock Reduction and Closing o..
AQ
2018PAMPA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Sale of Equity Ownership at OldelVal
AQ
2018PAMPA ENERGIA : Argentinian Pampa Energia`s Q2 styrene, polystyrene exports rise..
AQ
2018PAMPA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 36 551 M
Net income 2019 15 260 M
Debt 2019 43 431 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,43
P/E ratio 2020 3,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 89 579 M
Chart PAMPA ENERGIA S.A
Duration : Period :
PAMPA ENERGIA S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 91,0  ARS
Spread / Average Target 93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Mariani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Gabriel Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Damián Miguel Mindlin Non-Independent Director & Marketing Director
Ricardo Alejandro Torres Vice Chairman & Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAMPA ENERGIA S.A0.00%1 906
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.68%95 586
ENEL16.77%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.41%62 627
IBERDROLA26.67%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.07%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About