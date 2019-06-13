PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Commissioning of Gas Turbine for the Closing to Combined Cycle at Genelba Thermal Power Plant

Release

Commissioning of Gas Turbine for the Closing to Combined Cycle at Genelba Thermal Power Plant

Buenos Aires, June 13, 2019. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Wholesale Electricity Market Clearing Company (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A. - 'CAMMESA') granted the commercial commissioning to the Gas Turbine 04 ('GEBATG04') at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA') as of 0 hours of June 12, 2019, for an installed capacity of 188 MW. Moreover, CAMMESA granted the commercial commissioning to the capacity increase of the already existing Gas Turbine 03, also known as Genelba Plus, for an additional power capacity of 19 MW. The units, which contribute additional 207 MW to the grid, are part of the Genelba Plus's closing to combined cycle project that also includes the installation of a steam turbine, scheduled to be ready by second quarter of 2020 (the 'Project').

The Project was awarded by Resolution No. 926-E/17 of former Secretariat of Electric Energy ('SEE'), as a result of a Tender for new co-generation and combined cycle projects launched by Resolution SEE No. 287- E/17, and which award was duly informed on October 18, 2017. Once the closing to combined cycle is commissioned, the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') executed with CAMMESA will come in force for a 15- year period.

The estimated investment in the Project amounts to US$350 million, and once works are finalized, the CTGEBA will have two combined cycles with a total installed capacity of approximately 1.2 GW.

