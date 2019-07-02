PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Issuance of Series 3 Bond Notes Due 2029

Release

Issuance of Series 3 Bond Notes Due 2029

Buenos Aires, July 2, 2019. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that today the Company has successfully completed the placement of series 3 bond notes, denominated in US dollars at a fixed rate, issuing for a nominal value of US$300 million after having received offers of purchase for more than US$1.3 billion, more than 4 times compared to the nominal value to be issued. The issue price was 98.449% of the face value, at a fixed nominal annual interest rate of 9⅛ percent, yielding 9⅜ percent and maturing on April 2029.

The use of proceeds boosts the Company's liquidity position and foster the growth of our power generation business, aiming at investments in technological enhancement and renewable energy, as well as moving forward in the development of the upside potential in Vaca Muerta.

The banks that lead the transaction were Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. as initial purchasers and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco de Servicios y Transacciones S.A. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A. as local underwriters.

